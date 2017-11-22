White Castle suggests stuffing your Thanksgiving turkey with burgers

share tweet pin email

If you're hosting a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, by now your bird should be thawed, you've planned plenty of sides and you're already pre-baking some desserts.

But if you're still in search of one final dish that will really take your meal to the next level, consider White Castle's burger-stuffed turkey recipe.

To celebrate the biggest food holiday of the year, the chain famous for it's little burgers is re-releasing its stuffing recipe — and we've got to admit, it's a pretty fun take on the traditional dish.

Though novel, White Castle's original burger stuffing recipe actually dates all the way back to 1991 when, as the story goes, a White Castle team member used a sack of Sliders to beef up (so to speak!) her grandmother’s stuffing recipe.

“As a family-owned business, we’re happy to have the Original Slider and the Turkey Stuffing recipe a Thanksgiving staple for so many families across the country, Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a statement.

If you like burgers, this recipe might just be a big home run since you can use it to stuff your bird or bake it off in a casserole dish.

Ingredients:

10-12 White Castle Sliders (you can find them in the freezer aisle at grocer stores nationwide or pick them up from local restaurant. Just make sure they don't have pickles!)

1 ½ cups diced celery

1 ¼ teaspoons ground thyme

1 ½ teaspoons ground sage

¾ teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

¼ cup chicken broth or 1 cup for casserole version

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, tear the sliders into pieces and add the celery, thyme, sage, and black pepper. Add ¼ cup chicken broth and toss well. Stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey before roasting and then simply cook the turkey for several hours, based on the size of your bird. Or, place into casserole dish; add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth, toss, and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. The recipe makes about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10-12 pound turkey). Note: Allow one slider for each pound of turkey, which will be the equivalent of ¾ cup of stuffing per pound.

While the recipe is pretty out there, it’s not that weird. Those soft, doughy slider buns are a great stand in for any type of bread and a lot of people add sausage or bacon to their stuffing ... so why not beef?

Since some variation of the recipe has been around for over 25 years now, plenty on social media have shared their (mixed) results and reactions.

White Castle stuffing should come with a warning lable. #ThanksgiveExplosion pic.twitter.com/OjqTNIqXDv — scott randall WRIF (@screamin1) November 25, 2016

I'm still in complete shock that she made "stuffing" with croutons, onions, and White Castle burger meat. — Shaunda (@dangshetall) November 25, 2016

Dear everyone stuffing your turkey with White Castle sliders: STOP. There is no reason to deny yourself amazing deliciousness by ruining it with turkey. — Brendan Diamond (@BP_Diamond) November 22, 2017

If putting a fast food spin on Thanksgiving is your thing, don't just stop at the White Castle stuffing. You can also make a tator tot turkey burger to feast on Friday!