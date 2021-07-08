Is whipped lemonade the new sip of summer? We tried the TikTok trend

When TikTok user @goldenxclouds, who shares content on the platform anonymously, saw videos all over the app of dalgona coffee, the Korean drink, she felt kind of left out.

"I personally don’t like coffee," she told TODAY Food, "So I wanted to make something that looked as pleasing as the dalgona, but tasted pleasing as well for non-coffee-lovers like me."

So, in June 2020, @goldenxclouds grabbed some lemonade, a packet of Pink Lemonade Kool-Aid and some heavy whipping cream and went to work, creating a stunning pink and yellow drink that has garnered more than two million views on TikTok.

Since then, other non-coffee takes on the trend have been whipped up — by @goldenxclouds, too — including whipped strawberry milk and whipped peanut butter milk.

This summer, though, whipped lemonade has been gathering steam, with lots of variations on the sweet-and-sour drink posted on social media. In one video, frothed coconut milk is poured over cold lemonade to make a whipped creation. Others show a whipped egg white being added to lemonade to add creaminess to the concoction.

I tried @goldenxclouds' method in my own kitchen, using a handheld frother to combine powdered pink lemonade mix and heavy whipping cream until it formed a stiff-but-airy pink mixture. After adding my whipped ingredients to freshly made lemonade, it was time to taste.

The whipped lemonade was sweet, creamy and reminded me a bit of a cool sorbet or a lemonade Creamsicle. It was different than anything I'd ever tasted, so I wasn't sure how to feel about it, but I kept going back for more. If nothing else, the sweet and refreshing flavors made for a great summer afternoon pick-me-up.

My 11-year-old daughter, who spends lots of time on TikTok, was thrilled to be able to taste a drink she's seen all over her feed. Unfortunately, though, her taste buds reacted differently than mine.

"That's really pretty," she said, "But it tastes like medicine."

Whatever side of the great whipped lemonade debate you lie on, @goldenxclouds offers this advice when making your own version:

"Buy the right ingredients and nothing will go wrong."