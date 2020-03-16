On the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's unprecedented advice to halt or drastically reduce large gatherings of people during the next eight weeks, restaurants across the country have been forced to quickly grapple with changing regulations under difficult circumstances.

As more cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed daily, cities and states have been implementing new guidelines to keep citizens safe.

On Sunday, however, lawmakers in many of the nation's most populated counties announced some of the most drastic measures to enforce social distancing by ordering bars and restaurants to close for extended periods of time.

While some restaurateurs like Danny Mayer, David Chang and Bobby Flay had already made the decision to shutter their own eateries, thousands of local businesses will be severely impacted by the new orders.

Whether these closures are implemented by owners or enforced at a municipal or state level, the food service industry will be facing the effects of this pandemic for months to come.

California

On Sunday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced all bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs will close temporarily across the state, the Los Angeles Times reported. He also urged anyone 65 and older, or those suffering from chronic health conditions, to isolate themselves for protection. Restaurants in the state may remain open, but they must reduce their occupancies by about half and space tables at least 6 feet apart.

In more densely populated cities like Los Angeles, however, more drastic measures have gone into effect. In addition to closing gyms and entertainment venues, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday that all restaurants and nightclubs will be closed to the public. However, he is permitting these establishments to offer takeout and delivery services. To help small business owners, the city is working on a fund to offer loans to those affected.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close starting Monday, March 16. The measure is expected to last at least through the end of the month.

Massachusetts

In addition to closing all public and private elementary and secondary schools for three weeks, Gov. Charlie Barker said that any restaurant, bar or establishment which offers food or beverages won't be allowed to serve patrons on site. The measure goes into effect effect Tuesday, March 17, and will continue through April 6.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh ordered bars and clubs to cut their capacities in half by removing tables and chairs to encourage social distancing, according to NBC Boston. In addition, the formation of lines outside venues will be banned, and the city's beer gardens will not be allowed to open until the virus has been effectively contained. While most public eateries must close by 11 p.m., those that allow takeout or delivery are allowed to remain open later.

"We are basically allowing every single establishment that serves food in the city of Boston to serve takeout," Walsh said.

New York and New Jersey

Starting Tuesday morning, all restaurants, bars and cafes in both New York state and New Jersey will be limited to offering takeout and delivery services only. Nightclubs, movie theaters and theater houses, gyms and concert venues will be completely closed.

Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020

"This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter. "But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that he had ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to shut down service effective that night, NBC News reported.

"How long will this order be in effect? We don't, frankly, know," DeWine told reporters. "It will be in effect for as long as it needs to."

DeWine said carryout and delivery services were not included in the order, and added that his administration is working to help small businesses.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars in the state's most populous countries to suspend dine-in services starting Monday, March 16. The measure is expected to last two weeks. Takeout, delivery and drive-through food business is still permitted.

Washington State

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington State, which had the most confirmed cases in the country as of Sunday, signed a statewide emergency proclamation ordering all restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities to shut down temporarily.

Although there will be no dine-in services allowed, restaurants are allowed to serve takeout. Grocery stores and pharmacies are also exempt from the ban, which went into effect Monday.

We’re in this together, Washington. How each of us responds matters.



And I know we’re up for the challenge.



My full statement: https://t.co/KO6taPv83D

6/6 pic.twitter.com/lBwjHDGc1m — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020

In municipalities and states that have not yet implemented strict regulations, the CDC is urging that any kind of large gathering (with 50 people or more) be canceled or postponed for the next two months.

"Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual," read the latest CDC guidelines, released Sunday.

Before heading out, stay up to date on your city or state's latest guidelines regarding restaurant closures by visiting its official government-run website or the CDC.

In the meantime, to help your favorite local businesses that may be struggling in the wake of these restrictions, buy gift cards to use at a later date. Call to ask if any new takeout or delivery options are available, as many restaurants are now offering no-contact drop-offs for food orders.