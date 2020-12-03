Which grocery stores will be closed on Christmas? Here's a list

Many grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day (with many shutting down early on Christmas Eve) to give employees a much-needed break and some downtime to spend with their immediate families. And while you're probably not planning a huge dinner of Christmases past, it's still a good idea to map out your menu ahead of time and stock up on all necessary ingredients so you aren't left out in the cold come December 25.

When you do hit the stores, you should be fine finding all the items you need, as long as you stay flexible. Grocery stores have already started preparing for a second wave of the pandemic and the panic-buying that may ensue.

"We're working directly with our manufacturers to ensure that we do have adequate supply," Chelsea Minor, the corporate director of public affairs for Raley's, a West Coast-based grocery chain recently told NBC News investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen. "There is plenty of food to go around, you may not have the exact products that you're looking for, but there will be options, so be flexible."

And while there have been some shortages, most Americans were able to get the traditional turkey with all the trimmings on the table for Thanksgiving with no problem, as companies have worked hard to shore up their supply chains. Whatever you have on the menu for Christmas, be it ham, lasagna or a holiday prime rib roast, it's a smart idea to do your shopping early and at off-times in order to avoid the crowds. Save Mart told TODAY they will close at 7pm on Christmas Eve this year and will not be open on Christmas Day. Other stores including Safeway plan to stay open on Xmas, but with limited store hours.

Here's a list of the stores that will stay open on Christmas 2020 and which ones will be closed:

Grocery stores open on Christmas

7Eleven: most locations open 24 hours, though Christmas might affect this

Albertsons: most locations open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cumberland Farms: open but hours may vary based on location

CVS: most locations are open but with reduced hours

Rite-Aid: most locations open with varying hours

Safeway: most locations open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but not all of them

Sheetz: open 24 hours, though some locations may close

Speedway: most locations open 24 hours

Wawa: most locations open 24 hours

Grocery stores closed on Christmas