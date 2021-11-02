Where to score freebies and deals on National Sandwich Day

Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, Americans love anything stuffed between two slices of bread. While every day is a great day for a sandwich, National Sandwich Day is November 3 and chains nationwide are stepping up freebies and discounts.

Jimmy John's

On November 3, Jimmy John's is donating 100% of sales of the new, limited-time Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich to celebrate the Jimmy John's Foundation and its mission to support the Boys & Girls Club's Workforce Readiness initiative, which helps teens develop the skills and experiences they need to succeed after high school.

McAlister’s Deli

What’s better than one sandwich? Well, two, of course! From November 3 through November 17, McAlister’s Rewards Members will receive a Buy One, Get One Sandwich 50% off.

Popeyes

From November 2 through November 3, any new user who places their first digital order on the Popeyes app or through Popeyes.com and spends a minimum of $10 will receive a free chicken sandwich. Popeyes is also asking fried chicken sandwich fans to post to social media sharing exactly how they like to enjoy their sandwich — and possibly get a chance to have their sandwich creation added to the Popeyes menu.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly is celebrating National Sandwich Day with a free sandwich! Anyone who orders an Original or Big sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app on National Sandwich Day will receive a free Original sized sandwich.

Raw Bar by Slapfish

This chain in Southern California and Indianapolis is offering its Fried Oyster BLT for free (regularly $12) when guests say the secret phrase, Sandwich Love. This tasty menu option is made with fried oysters, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and a creamy lemon herb sauce on sourdough bread.

Schlotzsky’s

On November 3, anyone who uses the Schlotzsky’s app can get a medium sandwich for $5. There is a limit of five discounted medium sandwiches per purchase, so while you can invite some friends to enjoy this deal with you, perhaps don’t invite the whole office.

Subway

Two out of three ain't bad (at least according to Meat Loaf!), but three for two? Well, that sounds even better. Buy two footlongs and get one free on November 3, in honor of National Sandwich Day. This deal continues through November 6, 2021. This offer is redeemable online and through the Subway app.

