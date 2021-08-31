Where to score food freebies and deals on Labor Day

Labor Day weekend can sometimes feel rather bittersweet. It may be a long weekend, but it’s also the unofficial end of summer. The days at the pool or the beach are soon to be replaced with the return to school and a more traditional work routine for many of us.

To savor Labor Day weekend and the waning days of summer, restaurant chains nationwide are offering freebies and discounts all weekend long.

7-Eleven

This beloved chain is offering a $1 small Slurpee to mark the final days of summer. The deal is available in store or by delivery through the 7NOW app through October.

Carl’s Jr.

On Labor Day, this burger chain is offering a BOGO deal on its Sourdough Star, which pairs classic components of a bacon cheeseburger with toasted sourdough. To get the offer, customers need to subscribe to the Carl's Jr.email list by September 4.

Checkers & Rally’s

This drive-thru restaurant chain is giving away a free large fries to anyone who presents a coupon from its website (no purchase necessary) at participating restaurants nationwide on September 6.

Hardee’s

Don’t feel like turning on the grill on Labor Day? Stop by Hardee’s and buy any ⅓-pound Angus Burger and get another one for free. To get the offer, customers need to subscribe to the Hardee's email list by September 4.

Hopdoddy

From September 2 through September 6, order Hopdoddy’s DIY Burger Kit and get one free 12-ounce bottle of Hop Sauce free when using the code BOTTLED at checkout.

Hungry Howie's

If you are feeling extra hungry, get a medium one-topping pizza for $1 when you buy a large one-topping pizza and use promo code LABOR. This deal is good on online orders at participating locations from September 2 through September 6.

Pollo Campero

Order one of this chain's new bowls online or via the Pollo Campero app and get a second one for just a dollar through Sept. 14.

Red Robin

This is a popular weekend to hold a party and through September 12, get a free gallon of classic lemonade with a minimum $50 catering purchase at participating locations. But that’s not the only deal going on this month at Red Robin. Starting Labor Day, September 6 through September 19, guests will receive 15% off an online gift card purchase, no minimum purchase.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

At this chain with locations throughout California, Arizona and Nevada, buy 2 entrees for $15 or 4 entrees for $30, all weekend from September 3 through September 6. Score these deals by signing up for the Rubio’s rewards program, and you'll also get $5 off your first order.

Smoothie King

This smoothie chain just added a bunch of new pumpkin smoothies to its menu. Anyone who takes a pumpkin-themed quiz can redeem a free 12-oz pumpkin smoothie of their choice. Just join the Healthy Rewards program and take the quiz by September 2. You’ll get a coupon for a free smoothie redeemable nationwide through Labor Day, September 6.

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

At this chain, buy any large pizza, and get a free large cheese pizza for free. This deal is good from September 3 through September 6.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s has a new cold brew coffee, and in celebration of Labor Day, the chain's mobile app users have the chance to get it for free. Between August 29 and September 8, get a free cold brew with any breakfast purchase. The offer can be redeemed through the app or via a QR code in the restaurant, drive-thru or in-app via mobile ordering.

Teton Waters Ranch

Labor Day weekend is a popular time to plan a barbecue. For those stocking up on burgers and hot dogs, Teton Waters Ranch is offering 20% off the entire store, valid through September 6. Use the code LaborDay20 to get 20% off of any product. Purchase by Wednesday morning to get everything you need delivered straight to your door in time for Labor Day.

Wendy’s

Is there ever a bad time for good fries? All month long, get any size of Wendy’s fries for just $1 via the Wendy’s mobile app, beginning on Labor Day. Just apply the offer to your mobile order or scan the offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. This deal is in celebration of Wendy’s rolling out its new Hot & Crispy Fries. The chain is also offering $2 off premium combos from September 6 to October 3. Just redeem the offer via Wendy’s mobile app.

Related: