Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks.

However, that shopping list is about to get a little lighter. Grocery chains across the nation are offering free turkey deals all month long! You may have a lot of work ahead of you prepping for Turkey Day, but at least you can save some money in the process.

BJ’s Wholesale

This popular warehouse store chain is offering a free turkey plus $10 credit (use it to buy stuffing ingredients!) when you spend $100 on qualifying items through Nov. 24.

ButcherBox

ButcherBox’s subscription plans are a great way to stock up on quality meat without leaving home. Thanksgiving is no exception, and right now those who purchase a ButcherBox subscription plan by Nov. 16 will be rewarded with a free 10- to 14-pound turkey.

Foodtown

Those who use their Foodtown club card and spend $400 or more by Thanksgiving Day will score a free frozen Foodtown turkey (10 to 20 pounds). If turkey isn’t your thing, other options for a free gift include a free ham, a $10 store gift card, or a free frozen Stouffer’s lasagna.

H-E-B

Perhaps you have a bigger family and want a few protein options at Thanksgiving dinners. H-E-B is offering a free frozen turkey (up to 12 pounds) if you buy a half, whole or sliced ham.

Ibotta

Ibotta is one-upping the free turkey offers with a way to get an entire free Thanksgiving dinner. The offer involves 100% cashback on certain items bought at Walmart. To take part in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program, get the Ibotta browser extension or app, and link your Walmart Online account to get the cashback deal. Selected items that will be refunded include everything from the turkey to instant mashed potatoes and stuffing mix.

ShopRite

While turkey is the obvious centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner, it’s nice to have options. ShopRite is offering a free frozen turkey (up to 21 pounds) or a ham, turkey breast, kosher chicken or even a Tofurky if you use your Price Plus club card at all checkouts through Nov. 25 and spend a total of $400.

Thanksgiving promises to be a bountiful meal, no matter how you celebrate. Whether you order in or get all the ingredients delivered, it’s all about what you make of it!

