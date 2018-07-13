share tweet pin email

What's the absolute best way to satisfy your summer sweet tooth and also cool down? Eat ice cream. Lots and lots of ice cream.

Lucky for everyone (even those sensitive to lactose, because the world is full of delicious vegan dessert alternatives today) Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Sounds like we've found our new favorite way to celebrate sundae funday!

To make sure you get your fill of ice cream — and no one is judging if you decide to capitalize on more than one of these deals in a day — these are the best discounts at ice cream chains (and Whole Foods!) around the country.

Baskin-Robbins

For this ice cream super chain, National Ice Cream day is a big deal. Naturally, they're doing a few things to celebrate. First, is the launch of their new limited-edition Freak Shakes, which come in Unicorn, Oreo 'n Cookies and Donut Shop flavors.

Customers who download the Baskin-Robbins app on their smartphones on Sunday, can get buy-one-get-one (BOGO) ice cream cones, BOGO 99 cent sundaes and $2 off medium milkshakes. To keep things sweeter longer, they will also discount regular and kid-sized scoops to just $1.50 on July 31.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is mashing up buy-one-get-one ice cream for this tasty holiday. When customers sign up for the company's rewards app, you can score one free custom creation with the purchase of another. Current customers with accounts can also get in on the deal this Sunday.

Carvel

If you're a soft-serve fan, stop by Carvel for a BOGO cone or cup of smooth, creamy goodness.

Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo's Ice Cream

Ice cream is always fun with a friend (or alone while binge watching "This Is Us"). So why not seize the best deals on National Ice Cream Day?! Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo's Ice Cream will both be giving away a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone Sunday through Thursday.

Halo Top

To celebrate National Ice Cream day, this low-calorie ice cream brand is giving the first 1,000 people who enter the code TOPPB&J on its website a free sample of their new peanut butter and jelly flavored ice cream. So far, the new flavor (which will hit stores in August) has gotten rave reviews.

Whole Foods

Ben & Jerry's churns to the beat of its own drum by giving freebies on its own Free Cone Day rather than National Ice Cream Day, but Whole Foods will be helping out with some bargains. The organic grocer will run a one-day sale on Monday where shopper can score two pints of Ben & Jerry's for just $6 — just one pint can set you back $5 or more at some retailers!

This also falls under the store's Prime Day discounts for Amazon Prime members, so be sure to get your extra 10 percent off. Select Whole Foods will also host "Sundae Fundae" ice cream sampling events, so call your local store ahead to see if they're scooping out the sweet stuff.