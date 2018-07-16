Here's where to get a good deal on National Hot Dog Day

share tweet pin email

July is a playground for national food holidays. Aside from the great barbecue opportunities provided by the Fourth of July, the whole month officially pays tribute to ice cream and hot dogs.

The ice cream freebies subsided on Sunday, but thankfully, National Hot Dog Day is on Wednesday, July 18. The food holiday was made official by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council — yes, that's a thing. So grab the ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, avocado, chili — whatever toppings are necessary — because it's time to get doggone down and delicious.

Frank fans may still be writhing in pain from the recent news that Costco is discontinuing its Polish hot dog, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Not only is Sam's Club going to start offering the savory snack next weel, but other fast food chains will dish up discounts — at least for the holiday.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Meet the 2018 champions of Nathan's hot dog eating contest Play Video - 1:54 Meet the 2018 champions of Nathan's hot dog eating contest Play Video - 1:54

Here are the top deals for National Hot Dog Day.

7-Eleven

Last week, the convenience store celebrated its annual 7-Eleven Day on July 11, by offering $1 Big Bite hot dogs. Thankfully, they're also offering the same deal on July 18 in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

Daug Haus

This frankfurter-focused chain is offering free hot dogs for all on July 18. All people have to do is download the restaurant's app, register and "relish" in the freebie.

Hwy 55

This retro chain will put its burgers on the back burner on July 18, so its hot dogs have their time to shine. All 138 locations in 13 states will serve the Southern-style dogs for 99 cents from 2 to 5 p.m. (limit is two dogs per person). Just be sure to download the My Hwy 55 Rewards Program app or have a punch card before dining-in. Bonus: When you download the app, you also get a free milkshake.

Philly Pretzel Factory

This soft pretzel chain ditches the bun and serves its hot dogs in pretzels instead. On July 18, they'll be only $1 each. The first 100 customers at any location on National Hot Dog Day will also get a punch card for $1 hot dogs every day in August.

Sonic Drive-In

OK, so Sonic actually celebrates 99-cent corn dogs every day from 2 to 4 p.m., but it's a good enough deal to make the holiday list. It's the drive-in's happy hour and also includes half-priced drinks and slushes.