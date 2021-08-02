Where to get free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Chocolate chip cookies may be the ultimate sweet treat. Whether you prefer them soft and chewy or crispy, there’s nothing quite like a hot and chocolaty cookie straight out of the oven.

That melty and gooey chocolate chip cookie may be even more enjoyable when it’s free — and on August 4 cookie chains across the nation will be celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with delicious deals and freebies.

Foodstirs

This organic lower sugar baking mix line has a BOGO 50% off deal on all chocolate chip cookie mixes and bundles from August 4 to 6. Just use code word COOKIES when shopping online.

Insomnia Cookies

At this cookie chain, get a free chocolate chunk cookie with purchase (no minimum) in-store or online with code CHUNKS>CHIPS on August 4. Insomnia is confident that chocolate chunks rather than chips are the way to go.

Jacques Torres

On Wednesday, August 4, Jacques Torres will be offering buy one, get one 50% off on all chocolate chip items, such as mixes, cookies, discs and ice cream sandwiches. This offer is good both in-store and online.

Lenny & Larry’s

This protein-enhanced cookie brand will be offering 25% off any items with chocolate chips in them, with the code CHOCOCHIP25 on August 4. That includes The Complete Cookie, The Keto Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookie, and The BOSS! Cookie.

Mamam

This French bakery is offering several deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. At all of its New York City locations, they will have a buy one cookie, get one cookie free deal on August 4. Everyone else can use code COOKIE20 on the website to score 20% off on Maman’s summer cookie assortment box if they buy it on August 4.

