Black Friday may be about shopping until you drop but at some point, a refueling may be in order.

Grab a snack on the go at these chains offering deals and freebies over Thanksgiving weekend. That is, of course, until you get home and enjoy all those Turkey Day leftovers!

The burger chain is debuting the addition of the Impossible Burger to their menu and is celebrating by offering a free Impossible Burger with purchase on Black Friday (Nov. 29). The offer will be available at all locations across the U.S., while supplies last.

The latest Dunkin' coffee deal will run until the end of 2019. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dunkin’ guests score a medium-sized latte, cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at participating locations. It’s available on Black Friday (when shoppers are sure to need it) but this is actually a deal that will last all season long until Dec. 31.

Customers who are DD Perks members can also earn triple points on food and drink purchases between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For all customers, Dunkin' is offering a gift card promotion between Nov. 29 and Dec. 24. If you buy a minimum of $50 in Dunkin' gift cards in one purchase, you can get a $10 digital promo card on their gift card site.

Black Friday shopping is hard work. Why not celebrate with ice cream? Buy any Dazzler sundae at Häagen-Dazs and get a free mini cup or cone on Black Friday.

From Black Friday until Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), any purchase at Jack in the Box will get you a free Jack's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Score this offer by signing up for their eClub.

This is the gift that keeps on giving. For every $100 spent on Red Lobster gift cards bought online on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, get 10% off your gift card order as well as a coupon for a free appetizer or $10 off on a future visit. It's like everyone gets a gift on this one!

STK Steakhouse is offering bonus dining dollars on gift card purchases made between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests will receive a $20 bonus dining card for every $50 they spend and a $50 bonus dining card for every $100 they spend.

When parched from all that Black Friday shopping, stop by any participating Taco Bell location to receive a free small Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar or Pepsi Zero Sugar with any purchase.

From Black Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1, Tijuana Flats will offer their "Tijuana Tuesdaze" pricing. Two tacos, chips and a drink will only set you back $5.99. For $2 more, guests can pair this deal with a Mexican beer in place of a soft drink.