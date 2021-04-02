IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas-based fast food chain Whataburger thanks employees with $90 million in bonuses

Whataburger has approximately 840 locations in 10 states, primarily Texas and New Mexico, with self-reported annual sales of more than $2.5 billion.
Texas-Based Whataburger Thanks Employees With $90 Million in Bonuses
Whataburger says they're awarding employees more than $90 million in bonuses as "thanks for their extraordinary service during the pandemic and severe winter weather across its 10-state footprint."Whataburger
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

San Antonio-based hamburger chain Whataburger has awarded more than $90 million in bonuses to its employees as a thank you for their service during the coronavirus pandemic and severe winter weather that swept the South, according to a press release sent to TODAY.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time,” Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, told TODAY in an emailed statement. “And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love. Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both.”

First founded in 1950, today Whataburger has approximately 840 locations in 10 states, primarily Texas and New Mexico, with self-reported annual sales of more than $2.5 billion. Employees of the popular chain — lovingly referred to as Family Members — also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

This isn't the first time Whatburger has made headlines for its charity. In 2019, the burger chain sent a full Whataburger-themed party to one dog owner's house so that her pup could have a great last day before crossing the rainbow bridge.

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”