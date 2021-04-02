San Antonio-based hamburger chain Whataburger has awarded more than $90 million in bonuses to its employees as a thank you for their service during the coronavirus pandemic and severe winter weather that swept the South, according to a press release sent to TODAY.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time,” Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, told TODAY in an emailed statement. “And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love. Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both.”

First founded in 1950, today Whataburger has approximately 840 locations in 10 states, primarily Texas and New Mexico, with self-reported annual sales of more than $2.5 billion. Employees of the popular chain — lovingly referred to as Family Members — also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

This isn't the first time Whatburger has made headlines for its charity. In 2019, the burger chain sent a full Whataburger-themed party to one dog owner's house so that her pup could have a great last day before crossing the rainbow bridge.