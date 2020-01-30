3 things you should never say to a bartender, according to a bartender

Ariana Madix knows how to make a fabulous cocktail. She also knows what she doesn't like to hear when serving one.

A seven-year staple of "Vanderpump Rules," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spinoff that follows the employees of Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood hot spot, SUR, Madix can tell you just about anything about life as a bartender. She's a straight-shooter who's been shaking and stirring up flawless drinks for over a decade.

From Fancy AF Cocktails by Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, photos by Kelly Puleio. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

The eighth season of "Vanderpump Rules" premiered Jan. 7, on the heels of Madix's first-ever book with boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval, "FANCY AF COCKTAILS: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers." Madix told TODAY Food she and her beau will appear sporadically throughout this season, as they've been traveling on the book tour. Fans have anxiously awaited the duo's tricks of the trade for years, and now that "FANCY AF" and its many hand-crafted cocktail recipes have arrived, what does one ask a "professional drinker"?

More specifically, what are the worst things customers can say to a bartender? Madix had all the answers.

1. Never ask a bartender to smile more.

Madix, who has a fun, laid-back nature, said being asked to smile can be annoying in general, because, hey, no one wants to be cheesing all the time — but it's especially infuriating when she's working behind the bar.

"My job is to make sure you get a really good cocktail in a timely manner," Madix told TODAY. "I’m not a cheerleader back here. I could make a really good drink or I could sit here and smile, which maybe you prefer."

2. Don't claim your drink has no alcohol, followed by the words: "Hook it up."

Anyone who's spent an evening out at a bar has probably spotted the customer whose drink is never strong enough. These are the people who accuse the bartender of skipping out on the booze.

For Madix, this a serious no-no, along with the phrase, "hook it up," which is asking for free extra alcohol.

"I could be fired," Madix said. "You can pay for the extra shot of alcohol if you want it stronger."

Madix's worst experience with this type of patron ended with her witnessing a theft. After a man complained his drink had no alcohol, Madix's coworker assured him it had the standard amount. But when the bartender turned around, the man swiped a full bottle of liquor from the bar and ran out.

3. Think your bartender's cute? Please, do not hit on them.

This seems like obvious etiquette, but unfortunately, Madix said it happens all the time.

"When people are drinking, their inhibitions are down. They're much more likely to say things that you should just think. We're used to it behind the bar, even though it's annoying or lame," Madix said.

The most bothersome come-on Madix has experienced involves a cheap tip and a phone number.

"A lot of times they’ll give you this look and they’ll be like, 'I'm gonna give you a really good tip' — and the tip is $2 and their phone number," Madix told TODAY. "And then they come back, and say 'remember me?'"

That honestly sounds like the best way to get the bartender to say, "last call."