When we imagine popular foods in the Midwest, hearty casseroles certainly come to mind. They're the perfect dish for a big party and they're totally comforting. But with so many varieties out there, how are we to choose with casserole is best for us?

Well, one man from America's heartland decided to help take the guesswork out casserole making with handy (and hilarious) potluck dish name generator.

On Monday, Scott Hines, known as @actioncookbook on Twitter, created the casserole-themed meme and pretty much every available combination sounds absolutely delicious.

The hand guide works like many name generator that has come before it: First, users select a word that corresponds to their birth month, then another word is chosen based on the first number of your address and, finally, the third word is represented by last number of your birth date.

There are all sorts of possible combinations, from cheesy to beefy, sweet or spicy — but most variable actually seem to work out sounding like a legitimate dish that would be served at any potluck in the Midwest.

For example, who wouldn't want to try a Sinful Brownie Skillet or a Loaded Pizza Pinwheel?

Social media is already having a lot of fun playing with the concept.

Hines, the brains behind this potluck generator, told TODAY Food over email that the idea for the generator actually came about after attending a recent potluck party for work.

"I came home from work and remarked to my wife that I forget how Midwestern we can be until I'm eating taco soup out of a slow cooker," Hines reflected. His wife then asked, "Taco soup? Don't you mean chili?" He corrected her: "No, chili's too spicy. This is just ground beef soup that you put cheese in."

That exchange gave the couple the idea for the casserole generator. "We're both Midwesterners, [I'm] from Ohio, her from Indiana, and it was easy to channel all the recipe permutations that we see posted on Facebook, many of them with interchangeable parts/methods/forms," Hines said.

He added that a full third of the casseroles he's seen generated by the chart are dishes he's actually tried!

As for Hines, his personal dish is an "Italian Taco Skillet," while his wife Melissa's is a "Weeknight Cheeseburger Ball."

We'd be thrilled to try either dish!