Chicken chili bake, apple cider donut loaf and more fall recipes to make this week

Apple picking at the orchard, pumpkin carving on the porch, driving upstate to see foliage — there are too many outdoor fall activities this time of year to be stuck inside cooking. Go ahead and keep your schedule jam packed because, this week, we’ve rounded up our most popular recipes at the moment that don’t take more than 20 minutes to prep.

The best part about these dishes is that they’re almost all complete meals, so you don’t have to fuss over separate sides. Our slow-cooker cabbage and sausage is a budget-friendly way to get veggies and protein on everyone’s plate. The same goes for our chicken chili bake loaded with tomatoes and corn, but you can easily up your greens with the addition of bell pepper or baby spinach. Of course, you don’t need meat to make it a complete meal, and both our parmesan Dutch baby and mushroom ragu gnocchi are proof. Wondering if you should bring a box of apple cider doughnuts home to round out the week? No need to — our apple cider doughnut loaf lets you enjoy the cinnamon sugary goodness right out of the oven, fresh and hot.

What to cook this week

Every weeknight dinner should be low effort and high reward, but this slow-cooker cabbage and sausage definitely delivers. Tender veggies and smoky andouille meld together for what can only be described as “a family-sized batch of comfort.”

This isn’t any ordinary chicken chili bake, and that’s because ours is topped with the fluffiest, four-ingredient cheddar-jalapeño biscuits. It may be the easiest way to turn the heat up a notch and take your skillet dinner to the next level.

You may think of a Dutch baby as a sweet brunch treat, but our savory version is perfect for any meal of the day. There’s no sugar in this recipe — instead, the batter calls for Parmesan cheese and ground pepper, then is topped with a ricotta spread and tomato salad once baked.

This gnocchi with creamy mushroom ragu will be loved by vegetarians and meat eaters alike. Both portobellos and baby bellas have the perfect texture and flavor to mimic a traditional sauce, but with the added health benefits that veggies can deliver.

No need to take a trip to the farm — or the deep fryer — to enjoy apple cider doughnuts. This version wraps up all the fall flavors into a little loaf that can be made at home, and even includes the crispy cinnamon sugar coating that everyone loves.