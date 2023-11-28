IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Leftover turkey fritters, sheet pan pierogi and more easy recipes to make this week

Decompress from holiday hosting with these quick comfort meals.
Courtesy Moriah Brooke
By Lauren Witonsky

You did it! You made it through the first major holiday gathering of the season. If you never want to clean another dish or research another recipe, we get it and are here to help. This week, we’ve done the work for you by creating a menu composed of quick and easy weeknight dinners so you can focus on decompressing — until December, at least. 

The fastest way to get everyone fed is by using up what’s already in your fridge. These turkey fritters take just 30 minutes to make, and are a nice change of pace from the endless leftover sandwiches. To keep cleanup to a minimum, one-pot curry and sheet pan pierogi will do the trick. They’re both super cozy on a cold night, and introduce some bold new flavors into your meal rotation. Don’t think you have it in you to get veggies on the table? Think again. These roasted root vegetable packets cook in aluminum foil that you can toss after 20 minutes on the grill. And if you have an extra half an hour to spare, a cranberry, apple and spiced oat crumble is your reward for a Thanksgiving well done. 

What to cook this week

Leftover Turkey Fritters
Moriah Brooke

Leftover Turkey Fritters

Will Coleman

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these turkey fritters are the perfect way to breathe new life into your leftovers. Fill them with any veggies you have on hand and serve with a side of warm gravy for dipping.

Copycat Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp
Casey Barber

Copycat Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp

Casey Barber

When you’re tempted to order takeout, try making a copycat recipe instead. This bang-bang chicken and shrimp dish tastes just like the original but without the wait — you can even make the curry sauce ahead of time to speed things up!

Sheet Pan Pierogi, Kielbasa and Cabbage
Melissa Knific

Sheet Pan Pierogi, Kielbasa and Cabbage

Melissa Knific

Sheet pan pierogi, kielbasa and cabbage is one of those meals where the whole is even greater than the sum of its parts. The juices from the sausage add a garlicky smokiness to the cabbage and pierogi and help them caramelize for a truly comforting dish. 

Roasted Root Vegetable Packets
Casey Barber

Roasted Root Vegetable Packets

Casey Barber

Potatoes, carrots and parsnips are the stars in these root vegetable packets. Roasting them in a hot oven, with the addition of fresh herbs, brings out more of their natural flavors — perfect to serve alongside your protein of choice!

Cranberry, Apple and Spiced Oat Crumble
Courtesy Elena Besser

Cranberry, Apple and Spiced Oat Crumble

Elena Besser

No fussy dough rolling or crust crimping with this cranberry, apple and spiced oat crumble recipe. Just pour the fruit filling into a prepared cast-iron skillet, top with the crumb mixture and bake. You can even freeze it and quickly reheat it when you’re ready to eat. 

