Make orange-soy pork tenderloin and more shortcut recipes this week

Is it just us, or are there not enough hours in the day lately? Maybe it’s because the sun now sets before even having a chance to start dinner — daylight saving time is on Sunday after all. If you too are feeling short on time, but still want a flavorful home-cooked meal, we have you covered. This Thursday, Nov. 2, Elizabeth Heiskell is stopping by TODAY to share her go-to shortcut weeknight recipe: orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage.

It's deceptively simple. For starters, there’s no need to marinate the pork ahead of time — just season it, sear it and pop it in the oven to finish cooking. If you’ve never sautéed cabbage, now is definitely the week to try it. This vegetable side dish comes together quickly and easily and, once plated, will make everyone think you spent hours preparing it.

To round out the menu, we have a one-pot beef stew and sheet-pan sausage bake to make cleaning up a breeze. Seafood isn’t out of the question either with a slow-cooker jambalaya — the mostly hands-off process makes it a breeze even on busy nights. And if no matter how fast the day flies by you still find yourself craving something sweet, let us introduce you to our 15-minute puppy chow.

Elizabeth Heiskell's shortcut weeknight dinner

This recipe comes together in a flash! Pork is absolutely delicious and an affordable alternative to beef. I never give cabbage the time of day but after sautéing it I sure change my tune. The caramelized cabbage topped with goat cheese is paired with orange pork tenderloin for the perfect weeknight dinner recipe.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these recipes from Casey Barber, Alexis deBoschnek and Kayla Hoang.

Everyone needs a go-to stew for those chilly fall nights, and it’s easy to see why this one-pot version is one of our more popular recipes. Beef chuck roast and tender veggies simmer together with a secret ingredient that almost everyone has in their fridge — ketchup!

If you were a fan of the viral baked feta recipes, you’ll love this sausage, broccolini and tomato rendition. Not only does it come together on a single sheet pan, but every ingredient can go on the baking sheet and in the oven at the same time.

If your slow cooker isn’t already out on your counter and ready to go, you’ll want to break it out for this jambalaya. The long simmer time allows the flavors to meld together so you can expect every bite to be equal parts smoky and spicy.

Don’t worry about extra cereal lying around with this batch of puppy chow. The recipe calls for an entire box, plus a few extra pantry staples like chocolate chips and peanut butter, for the most addicting after-dinner treat.