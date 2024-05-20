Nashville-style hot grilled chicken, blueberry crumb pie and more recipes to make this week

Who's ready to kick off summer? Memorial Day weekend means cookout season is finally upon us. Move meal prep from inside the kitchen to outside on the grill with this roundup of easy recipes. They're perfect for your first backyard barbecue of the year — or for celebrating the week leading up to it.

Breakfast gets a smoky twist with this grilled French toast recipe. The unexpected flavor comes from placing your cast-iron skillet directly on the grates until the custard-soaked bread turns golden brown. For lunch or dinner, our Nashville-style grilled chicken, peanut noodles with cabbage and chipotle-pineapple tofu skewers all strike that perfect balance between sweet and spicy. Served together as a spread, they offer options for both meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. And of course no festive get-together would be complete without dessert — we suggest going with a classic like blueberry crumb pie.

What to cook this week

Set your nonstick griddle or skillet aside. This French toast comes together outside on the grill, giving the classic breakfast or brunch treat a smoky twist. Serve with a grilled fruit compote and/or maple syrup.

No need to go through the hassle of deep frying to enjoy that iconic spicy flavor. This lightened-up version of Nashville-style chicken gets grilled until charred and then brushed with that rich, buttery sauce.

On those hot summer days when only a cold dish will do, try these peanut noodles with chicken and cabbage. The sauce is surprisingly easy to make and the spice level can be adjusted to your preference.

Partly sweet, partly spicy and all-around delicious, these chipotle-pineapple tofu skewers are a must-make during grilling season. Follow a few extra easy steps to take the tofu from good to great.

A crumb-topped pie is just as tasty as its double-crust counterpart, but with much less effort involved. Just mix together the six ingredients and sprinkle over the blueberry filling before baking.