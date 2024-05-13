We get that it's hard to meal-prep come mid-May, when last-minute travel plans are popping up left and right. But no need to worry about making it through all those Tupperware containers before a trip! We've rounded up a handful of recipes that are easy enough to whip up on a weeknight, so you can still enjoy a delicious meal the nights that you are home.

If you want lots of flavor with little planning, look no further than this honey walnut shrimp. The dish comes together on a sheet pan in just 30 minutes, including the time it takes to make a homemade sauce. Another takeout favorite is orange chicken, and by cooking it in the air fryer you can have dinner on the table sooner than delivery would arrive. Or if you're due for a pizza night, get creative with custom toppings on this easy cauliflower crust. Try one-pot sausage meatballs and orzo to spend less effort cleaning up your kitchen at the end of the day. And desserts should be either no-bake or make-ahead-friendly when you're especially busy — these cheesecake bars happen to be both!

Shop the recipes below and save on groceries for the week with our exclusive code. Enter TODAY10 at checkout to score $10 off your first three pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more from Walmart. (See terms.)

What to cook this week

This lightened-up version of honey walnut shrimp skips two steps: battering and deep frying the seafood. You'll save prep and cook time, but still get that delicious crispiness from charred broccoli.

The trick to making this orange chicken extra crispy is by air frying it twice — beginning at a lower temp and then ending on high. While it cooks, you'll have time to make the easy sweet homemade sauce.

You don't have to be vegan or vegetarian to enjoy this cauliflower pizza crust. It's a tasty way to sneak extra veggies into your diet, and the best part is that you can customize the toppings to your liking.

Protein, carbs and veggies all come together in one pot with this sausage meatballs and orzo recipe. To save even more time on dinner, you're free to use your favorite store-bought marinara.

What's not to love about a buttery graham cracker crust, vanilla bean filling and fresh raspberry sauce? This classic dessert combo comes together even more quickly thanks to a few time-saving tips.