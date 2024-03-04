Pesto spaghetti pie, slow-cooker polenta and more easy recipes to make this week

Believe it or not, spring is only about two weeks away. While some of you may be counting down the days to lighter and brighter fare, we're savoring the last of the season with some hearty Italian-inspired recipes. Trust us — one bite of the pasta or polenta in this roundup and you'll wish winter lasted a little bit longer.

It doesn't get more authentic than a Sunday gravy based on Checka Ciammaichelli's Sicilian grandmother's recipe. Crushed tomatoes and sausage links are slowly simmered together with aromatics that'll transport your tastebuds. Craving pesto over a classic red sauce? Try making spaghetti pie or a tomato frittata that are both bursting with basil flavor. If you love polenta, but don't love standing over a hot stove, this slow-cooker version takes a fraction of the time and effort. That doesn't mean it's any less comforting, though, especially when topped with Parmesan and pancetta. And no Italian-inspired dinner is complete without dessert — which is where an unexpected tiramisu-banana pudding mashup comes in.

What to cook this week

Hearty, meaty and perfect over your favorite pasta, this Italian gravy is everything you'd want for a special Sunday dinner — or any night for that matter. It doesn't hurt that'll make your kitchen smell divine!

This recipe is an easy way to repurpose leftovers, like pre-cooked chicken, and turn it into a wow-worthy dish. Unlike lasagna, there's little assembly required — just toss everything together and bake until golden brown.

The beauty of this flavorful frittata is that you can use store-bought or homemade pesto and it'll come out delicious either way. Simply whisk it in with your eggs and enjoy a low-effort, high-reward bite.

No endless stirring or worrying about your polenta sticking to the bottom of the pot with this slow-cooker recipe. Just set it and forget it for eight hours to make yourself the coziest and creamiest bowl.

The key to this fusion recipe? Swapping out ladyfingers for espresso-dipped vanilla wafers and adding in sliced spotty bananas. The sweet treat serves up to eight so it's the perfect dessert for a crowd.