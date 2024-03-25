Herb-roasted lamb, candied carrots and more easy recipes to make this week

With Easter less than a week away, spring gatherings are happening on the early side this year. Whether or not you're celebrating on Sunday, it's always helpful to have a few special occasion recipes on hand. They'll make entertaining this season a bit easier and tastier — whether you're hosting a casual get-together or more formal affair.

If guests are coming over for dinner, you'll be sure to impress with a leg of lamb on the table. Serve it atop a bed of lemony potatoes and it practically becomes an edible centerpiece. In charge of side dishes? Citrusy candied carrots add a pop of color and produce to the plate, while bacon and cheddar biscuits fill your home with the most wonderful aroma. Any leftover biscuits can be reheated the next day and enjoyed alongside (or dipped in) some creamy baked eggs with fresh leeks and spinach. And no festive brunch is complete without a sweet treat — Easter Bunny cupcakes, anyone?

What to cook this week

There's no need to be intimidated by roasting a leg of lamb. In fact, this elegant entree is actually a one-pot recipe — potatoes and all. You can even season the meat a day ahead to break up the steps!

You won't believe how much flavor carrots can have until you try them candied and tossed in a tangy yogurt sauce. Pick up a bag of tricolored carrots if you want them to look as vibrant as they taste.

Inspired by a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, these biscuits are delicious on their own or alongside a scramble. They're light and fluffy with peel-apart layers and a perfectly golden-brown top.

If you've never eaten baked eggs out of individual ramekins, you're in for a morning treat. Not only is the presentation special, but the taste and texture is, too — with just-set whites and still-runny yolks.

Kids and adults alike will love making — and eating — this adorable Easter dessert. No time to bake? Simply buy a box of pre-made cupcakes and decorate them yourself for that homemade touch.