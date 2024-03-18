One-pan salmon with orzo and more easy recipes to make this week

If you're looking for some light and bright recipes to celebrate the end of winter tomorrow, you've come to the right place. While it may be too early to jump right into warm weather fare, we have plenty of dishes that put seasonal produce front and center — while still being cozy enough to enjoy on chillier spring days.

Nothing says transitional like Casey Barber's bread bowl recipe. The vibrant green version of traditional potato leek soup can be made with fresh or frozen peas depending on what's available late March. Same goes for her spring vegetable pasta bake that's perfectly balanced for this in-between period. No time to cook a casserole? Opt for one-pan salmon with orzo (packed with baby spinach) or an easy cheesy frittata (loaded with cremini mushrooms) that both come together in under an hour. And it would only be fitting to fill our buttery pie bars with strawberries and rhubarb this time of year.

What to cook this week

These stunning bread bowls are easy enough to whip up on a weeknight, but impressive enough to serve for any upcoming spring gatherings. Just hollow out your boule of choice and ladle in the homemade soup.

Just because it's warming up doesn't mean casseroles are out of the question. Simply swap in seasonal veggies like onions, spinach and zucchini to give this classic comfort food a fresh spring twist.

This lemon-pepper salmon with orzo and spinach is a true one-and-done meal. You'll get protein, carbs and veggies on everyone's plate — and the best part is that it all comes together in a single skillet.

Described as an any-time-of-day recipe, this mushroom frittata can be served warm on cool spring mornings or room temperature as the day heats up. It pairs great with buttered toast or a simple salad.

Equal parts tart and sweet, these strawberry rhubarb bars are the tastiest way to kick off the change of seasons. Plus, since they can be eaten by hand, they make for the perfect picnic or potluck dessert.