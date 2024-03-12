Shortcut weeknight dinners: Pan-seared salmon, upside down pizza and more

Between packing for spring break and tying up loose ends before you leave, mid-March marks the start of busy travel season. While excitement builds for upcoming trips, daily chores like dinner planning can fall by the wayside — leaving you scrambling at the end of the day. To avoid this weeknight woe, Elizabeth Heiskell stopped by TODAY to share some filling meals that are big on flavor when you're short on time.

No need to be intimidated by making fish in a pinch! Heiskell's pan-seared salmon salad is quick to prep — and even quicker to cook. Also on the menu is an upside down pizza that can be customized to please everyone at the table. Her meat lovers' pie is topped with pepperoni, but you can easily swap in mushrooms, olives, onions or peppers for some extra veggies.

What to cook this week

To ensure you get a perfectly caramelized crust on your salmon, make sure the oil has time to heat up. It's a good rule of thumb for searing any protein if you decide to swap in steak or a pork chop.

Who doesn't love those buttery, flaky canned biscuits? This upside down pizza is a great new way to put them to use — just spread a layer over the top of your baking dish and it becomes your crust!

More recipes to make this week

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this week? A festive spread can come together a lot faster with shortcuts too! This Guinness-braised pot roast and corned beef frittata can both be made almost entirely the day before. The same goes for our Lucky Charms Rice Krispie Treats — but don’t be surprised if this dessert disappears the same night.

Low and slow is the name of the game to guarantee a fork-tender piece of meat. We recommend serving the pot roast alongside mashed potatoes — and perhaps an Irish stout if you're celebrating.

Wondering what to do with all that leftover corned beef and cabbage from St. Patrick’s Day? Make a frittata, of course! This recipe makes for a great brunch, lunch or even breakfast for dinner.

For a sweet treat that kids and adults alike will love, try making Lucky Charms cereal treats. They're just as ooey-gooey and delicious as the original version but with a festive touch of color.