Skillet French onion chicken, cereal-crusted tenders and more fun chicken dinner ideas

A classic chicken dinner doesn't have to be boring! Put the pot of boiling water aside and give your favorite protein a flavor makeover with some easy seasonings, sauces and searing techniques. To get you started, Grandbaby Cakes founder Jocelyn Delk Adams stopped by TODAY to share her best not-so-basic chicken dinner recipes — and trust us when we say that they're anything but bland.

If you're a fan of French onion soup, you'll love this French onion skillet. Delk Adams transformed the traditional starter into a cozy entrée with the addition of crispy chicken and crusty bread. Or, put your air fryer to work and whip up a batch of cereal-crusted tenders for the family. Her homemade hot honey sauce is a combination of just three ingredients and the perfect balance of sweetness and heat.

We're rounding out the week with other popular chicken dishes from Delk Adams that prove the popular protein doesn't have to be basic. Give pasta night a boost of protein by making rotisserie chicken stuffed shells or chicken lasagna roll-ups. And if you can only muster up the energy for a sheet pan meal, consider her simple chicken fajitas a weeknight staple.

Give these not-so-basic chicken dinners a go by ordering ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New members get $50 Walmart Cash when you sign up online Jan. 10 through Jan. 31, 2024 (see Walmart.com/plus for terms and details).

Jocelyn Delk Adams' not-so-basic chicken dinners

This is a wonderful one-dish meal that features all of the best parts of French onion soup. It’s great for entertaining or for a nice Sunday supper as well.

This is a fantastic recipe for a game day or weeknight meals, and you can swap out the sauces for whatever your friends like. Also this hot honey sauce is the perfect combination of sweet and heat!

More recipes to make this week

A casserole dish packed with stuffed shells is one of the coziest meals you can make. Not only is it a deeply comforting dinner, but it’s versatile, too.

Assembling these roll-ups is just as easy as layering a traditional lasagna. Start with par-cooked lasagna noodles that are malleable and easy to fold, then layer each noodle with the creamy chicken filling, some marinara sauce and shredded cheese before rolling them up into adorable spirals.

A sizzling platter of chicken fajitas is always a crowd-pleaser. There’s no need to wait for a weekend or special occasion to enjoy the Tex-Mex favorite, though.