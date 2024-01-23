IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cozy winter meals: Apple butter chicken, shrimp scampi stuffed shells and more

Warm up with these comforting recipes from Will Coleman.
By Lauren Witonsky and Will Coleman

Once holiday decorations have come down, this season tends to lose its charm. The days are still short and the weather is still cold, but there's no fun Advent calendar counting down to the start of spring. You can still give yourself something to look forward to though — by cooking up some cozy winter meals! To help warm up your nights, chef and content creator Will Coleman stopped by TODAY to share his easy dinner ideas.

There's nothing more comforting than a roast chicken dinner, but Coleman has taken it up a notch by simmering it in spiced apple butter. You won't believe how much flavor can come from a single pan! Also on the menu are savory stuffed shells filled with three kinds of cheese and topped with shrimp scampi. Get ready for the taste of two classic comfort food dishes in just one bite.

We're rounding out the week with some hearty sides that may as well be mains — Coleman's French onion mac and cheese and collard greens with bacon-cheddar cornbread. And because a warm breakfast is your best bet at getting out of bed in the morning, caramelized French toast with an ooey, gooey praline sauce.

Will Coleman’s cozy winter meals

Roasted Apple Butter Chicken
Courtesy of Will Coleman

Roasted Apple Butter Chicken

Will Coleman

This roasted chicken is a great comfort meal that will be on repeat throughout the fall and winter. The dish is layered with the warm spices in apple butter and complemented by the aromatic notes of garlic, shallot and bright lemon.

Shrimp Scampi Stuffed Shells
Courtesy of Will Coleman

Shrimp Scampi Stuffed Shells

Will Coleman

This winter weeknight meal is the epitome of classic comfort food. Pasta night is in full effect with this dish, which features a light and fluffy three-cheese filling tucked inside large pasta shells and topped with garlicky shrimp.

More recipes to make this week

French Onion Mac and Cheese
Courtesy Will Coleman

French Onion Mac and Cheese

Will Coleman

This recipe is perfect for making ahead for a party, or even for a weeknight dinner since it only takes 30 minutes to bake. With bites of buttery, cheesy panko, it’s hard not to crave this unique take on a classic. 

Collard Greens and Bacon-Cheddar Cornbread
Courtesy Moriah Brooke

Collard Greens and Bacon-Cheddar Cornbread

Will Coleman

This winning duo has been a staple in my family for as long as I can remember. Whether at a cookout, birthday party or a simple family dinner, a pot of greens and a side of cornbread was sure to be present.

Caramelized French Toast with Praline Sauce
Courtesy Will Coleman

Caramelized French Toast with Praline Sauce

Will Coleman

Nothing beats the smells of something sweet and warm wafting from the kitchen on a weekend morning. This decadent French toast is sure to be a welcome treat for your family.

Lauren Witonsky

Lauren is the Associate Partnerships Editor for Shop TODAY.

Will Coleman

Will Coleman is a New York City-based self-taught cook and content creator. He has appeared on the TODAY Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Food52, and Bon Appétit. 