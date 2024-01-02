Sausage and pepper frittata, honey-baked salmon and more easy recipes to make this week

If eating healthy is one of your New Year's resolutions, we have just the recipes to get you started. No sad salads in this roundup though — just veggie-forward versions of your favorite dishes so it's easier to stick to your goals. And the best part? They all make at least four servings so you can knock out meal prep for the week too.

Frittatas are one of our favorite low-effort high-reward meals, and you can't go wrong with this sausage, pepper and onion combo. Serve it alongside a green salad for an easy weeknight dinner or eat it cold for lunch. Making fish doesn't need to be fussy either, and this honey-baked salmon dish is proof. Thirty minutes is all you need for a perfectly cooked filet every time. And speaking of ways to sneak in extra protein, RDN Frances Largeman-Roth shared her Niçoise grain bowl recipe. Even if you're vegan, you can simply swap out the eggs and tuna for half a cup of chickpeas. We also found a way to give spanakopita a healthy twist by stuffing the filling into bell peppers. Enjoy any leftovers warmed up or at room temperature the next day. And because we'd never deprive you of a sweet treat, brownies packed with a secret ingredient — beets! But trust us, you won't even know they're in there.

Get all these good-for-you ingredients by ordering them from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

For how flavorful this frittata is, you'll be surprised to find how short the ingredient list is. Adding hot Italian sausage is all you need to turn up the heat, and the best part is that everything can be cooked in a single oven-safe pan.

Salmon is the perfect blank slate for so many different flavor profiles, but we're partial to this sweet and smoky combo. The glaze couldn't be easier to make either — just simmer butter, brown sugar and spices on the stove until the sauce slightly thickens.

This colorful and briny salad gets a hearty upgrade when served over a bed of grains instead of greens. Here it calls for quinoa — it's quick-cooking and has a nice nutty flavor — but you can just as easily swap in rice, wheat berries or farro.

You won't even miss that flaky phyllo dough when you take a bite of these tender stuffed peppers. They're delicious on their own, but can also be served alongside hummus, tzatziki, warm pita, olives or a quick cucumber-tomato salad.

Hiding canned beets in a batch of brownies doesn't just make them better for you — it also makes the batter fudgier. We guarantee you won't be able to taste the veg, but your chocolate craving will be satisfied!