Make-ahead recipes: Copycat burrito bowls, slow-cooker oatmeal and more

Wouldn't it be convenient if every meal could be made ahead of time? No more scrambling to get dinner on the table after a long day — just one night of prep work for a week's worth of ready-to-eat dishes. Whether you have some busy days coming up or are just trying to cut back on takeout this year, these make-ahead recipes from Casey Barber make mealtime a whole lot easier.

Kicking things off with two copycat recipes, Barber's burrito bowl and crispy chicken salad bring the speed (and taste) of fast-casual dining to your kitchen. Don't worry about ingredients going bad either — she shared several clever tips to keep everything fresh in the fridge. Need a midday pick-me-up that's more filling than a bag of chips? Snack on some doctored-up deviled eggs that are packed with protein and flavor. Even breakfast can be made in advance with a little help from your slow cooker. Maple oatmeal is the perfect base for all your favorite add-ins and tastes so much better than anything coming out of the microwave. Barber of course has dessert covered too, and her make-ahead lemon tart can be enjoyed every day throughout the week — well, depending on how you slice it.

What to cook this week

If you find yourself spending way too much money on burrito bowls for lunch, try making them at home instead. They're endlessly customizable and you won't have to wait in line to place your order.

This isn't any old salad. Crispy chicken tenders are served over crunchy greens, topped with chow mein noodles and tossed in a tangy dressing — you'll actually look forward to eating your veggies!

This classic dish just got easier now that you can make it well in advance. Hard-boiled eggs can be kept in the fridge for up to a week, and the filling a day or two before you're ready to dig in.

Make cold winter mornings a little cozier with a bowl of slow-cooker maple oatmeal. Just set it and forget it overnight for eight hours, and wake up to a sweet breakfast that can serve the whole family.

Citrus lovers will love this easy tart that uses only six simple ingredients and comes together in less than an hour. Just be sure to use freshly squeezed lemon (or lime) juice for maximum flavor.