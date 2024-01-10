IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Better than takeout recipes: Mongolian-style beef bowl, spicy stuffed peppers and more

Kevin Curry makes it easy to recreate your favorites at home.
By Lauren Witonsky and Kevin Curry

It's time to declutter your restaurant menu drawer. Chances are you know your go-to orders by heart anyway, but why not take it a step further and lighten up these favorites by making them at home? Fit Men Cook founder Kevin Curry stopped by TODAY to share some healthy recipes that are truly better than takeout. And trust us when we say that you won’t miss the costs or guilt of ordering out either.﻿

A Mongolian-style beef bowl that’s rich in flavor without feeling too heavy? Sign us up. Curry’s easy tricks — like using leaner cuts of meat — let you satisfy your cravings while slashing calories. How about when you want to turn up the heat? Enter spicy stuffed peppers. They’re packed with protein and veggies and can be made ahead of time for an easy meal prep idea.

The temptation to get dinner delivered skyrockets when you want one specific dish, and that’s where copycat recipes come in. We’re rounding out the week with Curry’s chicken lettuce wraps which can be ready in less time than it takes to track down everyone's takeout requests. Or, if it’s a certain cuisine calling your name, he has homemade solutions for that, too. Thai-inspired shrimp pasta or chicken avocado egg rolls, anyone?


Kevin Curry’s better than takeout recipes

Mongolian Beef is a beloved dish that is rich in flavor! There’s no wonder why it’s a staple item at restaurants. However, if you’re watching your calorie intake, you might be concerned about its typical preparation. Thankfully, by making a few tweaks, you don’t have to run away from your favorite flavors, rather embrace them as part of balanced diet.

Spicy stuffed peppers are a staple meal in my house. They’re easy and quick to make, and have the perfect amount of flavor and spice. Having easy meals like this in your arsenal is an essential part of avoiding takeout food and cooking at home more.

More recipes to make this week

On busy weeknights, it can be tempting to reach for a takeout menu instead of cooking at home. But stop right there — these easy lettuce wraps are just as delicious as your favorite takeout spot, and healthier to boot.

This is an under-30 minute recipe that is perfect for weeknight dinners. It reminds us of our favorite Thai takeout noodles, but comes together faster than your favorite spot can prepare and deliver your order. What’s not to love about that? 

This recipe, in our opinion, is even better than the classic restaurant version we all know because it has the same irresistible crunchiness without the heaviness from being deep-fried (thanks again, air fryer!). 


