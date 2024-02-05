Pull-apart pizza sliders, queso dip and more easy recipes to make this week

The big game is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your game-day menu. We’re here to help make the night more memorable — no matter if your team wins or loses — with a roundup of savory, easy-to-serve bites. So whether you’re hosting the watch party or just bringing a plate to the potluck, get ready for these recipes to steal the show.

Score big with a buffalo chicken flatbread that doubles as a weeknight dinner or entertaining appetizer depending on how you slice it. Or, whip up a batch of buffalo chicken chili and let guests garnish their own bowl with an interactive toppings bar. Another game-day staple is pizza — but these pull-apart sliders are sure to make your spread extra special. And if you want something to chow down on while waiting for everything else to cook, put out this queso dip that takes just 20 minutes to make. Finally, finish off your table with a plate of pork and chive dumplings — Joanne Chang’s recipe happens to be the perfect side dish for Lunar New Year feasts too!

What to cook this week

If you usually reach for the buffalo chicken dip on game day, just wait until you try this flatbread version. The recipe leans on store-bought pizza dough which ensures it comes together quickly.

Make sure your guests get just the bowl of chili they like with an array of different toppings like scallions, cilantro, chips, cheese, pickled jalapeños, avocado, sour cream, hot sauce and lime wedges.

These golden brown pizza bombs are packed with sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan and marinara. The key to getting that classic cheese pull? Serving your sliders piping hot right out of the oven.

No party is complete without a dip or two, and we highly recommend this easy, crowd-pleasing one-pot queso. Serve it alongside corn chips and veggies, or on top of hot dogs and nachos.

Ring out the old year and bring in the new with the tastiest Lunar New Year dumplings! This quick and simple recipe yields 40 to 50 so it's perfect if you're cooking for a crowd.

