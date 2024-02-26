Lasagna roll ups, air fryer steaks and more easy recipes to make this week

Leap years may be rare, but easy homemade meals don’t have to be when you're equipped with the right recipes. This week, we’ve rounded up a handful of comfort food classics that you can enjoy on your extra day in February — and every other night of the week too, thanks to technique tips that cut down on cook and prep time.

Our one-pan creamy Tuscan chicken comes together in under 30 minutes. But, if you need dinner on the table even faster, cook the tenders ahead of time so you only need to take care of the sauce. How about a foolproof way to assemble lasagna roll ups? Boil the entire box of pasta to have replacements on hand when some pieces inevitably break. Steak and potatoes can both — yes, both — be made in an air fryer. Just sear your ribeye on a screaming hot cast iron afterwards to get an even crispier crust. And Black Forest cheesecake brownie batter becomes effortlessly smooth when you save yourself the arm workout and pop it in a food processor instead.

Save yourself even more time by ordering ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

The flavors in this recipe, thanks to ingredients like Parmesan, tomatoes and garlic, may be Italian-inspired, but the dish itself is all-American — and tastes strikingly similar to the one at your favorite chain restaurant.

Slicing and serving the perfect portion is a problem of the past with this lasagna recipe. Everyone gets a neatly rolled-up noodle stuffed with three melty cheeses and topped with spicy vodka sauce.

Medium rare is a tough order to fill when steak can so easily be overcooked on a pan or grill. Not with an air fryer though — 14 minutes and a flip halfway through yields perfect results every time when you follow this recipe by Becca Jacobs.

Twenty minutes in the air fryer is all you need to produce a batch of crispy potatoes. But switching up seasonings transforms the recipe entirely — and we have some flavorful suggestions to get you started.

No need to decide between cheesecake or brownies with this dessert that beautifully blends the two together. Plus, the sweet cherry preserves make this recipe look and taste even more special.