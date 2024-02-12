Marry Me Chicken, Valentine's Day cereal treats and more easy recipes to make this week

For many foodies out there, there's no gesture more romantic than sitting down to a homemade meal. Of course, preparing someone's favorite dish is always a safe bet. But if you really want to impress that special someone this Valentine's Day, try making one of these easy-yet-elevated recipes instead.

Whether you have a proposal on the horizon or have been taken for some time now, Marry Me Chicken will make anyone fall in love all over again. There are many iterations of the TikTok-viral recipe, but Alexis deBoschnek's version takes less than 30 minutes to make. If your sweetheart prefers seafood, Tuscan shrimp delivers big flavors in an even shorter amount of time — and both dishes can be served with a side of red wine spaghetti for a festive touch of color. Valentine's Day dinner plans already sorted? Give your beloved the gift of breakfast in bed! It's always a special treat, especially when their tray is piled high with a plate of flakey bacon and cheese danishes. And nothing says "be mine" more than a batch of cereal treats topped with red, white and pink sprinkles.

What to cook this week

This viral recipe is easy enough for a weeknight but elevated enough for a special occasion. Plus, you really can't go wrong when the essential ingredients include heavy cream, garlic and cheese.

Ten minutes of prep time and another 10 minutes of cook time is all it takes to get dinner on the table with this Tuscan shrimp recipe. It's packed with flavor, full of veggies and there's no deveining required.

This one-pot pasta is deceptively simple to make — just boil your spaghetti noodles in a bottle of red! It's the easiest and tastiest way to impress any guests you plan to spend Valentine's Day with.

Who said danishes had to be sweet? If you're a fan of those fruit-filled pastries, you'll love this savory bacon and cheese version — especially since they can be prepped for breakfast the night before.

There's a secret ingredient in these rice cereal treats that makes them super soft, chewy and delicious. If you've never added sweetened condensed milk to a batch, you're in for a sweet surprise.