Spring sheet-pan dinners: Stuffed chicken breasts, fajitas and more

By the middle of the week, motivation to make dinner often dwindles. Takeout becomes more tempting — especially knowing you can bow out of dish duty. But there is one common kitchen tool that can make cooking and cleaning a whole lot easier, and that would be the sheet pan. To get you back on track for a homemade meal tonight, Fit Men Cook founder Kevin Curry stopped by TODAY to share his favorite sheet-pan suppers.

Spring has sprung, which is why Curry's three recipes are all packed with fresh veggies. Cheesy stuffed chicken breasts bake alongside cauliflower and potatoes, while herb-crusted white fish roasts with asparagus and Brussels sprouts and chicken fajitas get a summery spin with corn on the cob. The best part is that they're each extremely customizable, meaning that you can easily swap in your favorite seasonal produce.

Kevin Curry's spring sheet pan dinners

I love this recipe for a lot of reasons, but mostly because it’s so easy! It’s a satisfying weeknight meal, but still light on calories so you won’t feel guilty eating this more than once a week.

This recipe is such a good, quick meal. It’s a simple recipe that doesn’t take a lot of specific skills or special equipment, but it looks like you put a lot of work into it.

This is another easy and fast meal when you don’t want to (or can’t!) spend a lot of time cooking. I’ve found this recipe is also super kid-friendly, even for the pickier eaters.

More recipes to make this week

Looking for a few extra side dishes to round out the dinner table? Curry's Niçoise salad and jasmine rice both complement the recipes above perfectly. And, better yet, they're both made almost entirely on a single sheet pan, too.

In this sheet-pan version of salad Niçoise, seared tuna is swapped for salmon filets, which cook alongside potatoes, cherry tomatoes and green beans.

This jasmine rice and vegetable dish gets infused with tea for an other-worldly flavor profile that requires nothing but herbal tea and water.