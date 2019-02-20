Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 9:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Marie Kondo is sparking joy throughout cluttered homes all over the world these days. But when it's time for the cleaning guru to take a break, she enjoys cooking — very neatly, of course.

"If time allows, it does spark joy when my food is arranged in a pretty way," Kondo told TODAY Food via email. "However, I do always try to match the cuisine with the tools and utensils I use. For example, if I'm eating Japanese food, I use bamboo placemats."

The New York Times best-selling author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and star of the hit Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," has created a truly international phenomenon with her decluttering philosophy. Her tips for cleaning house have been so inspiring that they may have even sparked a collective increase in thrift store donations across America.

But the joy Kondo finds in being tidy is not just about decluttering: it's about a truly holistic way of life.

That means the tidying guru applies that same attention, simplicity and, of course, perfect organization to how she eats, too.

"My grandmother taught me the beauty in precision," Kondo noted in an Instagram post accompanied by a picture of a beautifully crafted snack with tea. "That goes for all things, not just tidying! The greater the care you put into any practice, the deeper the joy you will experience in your own and others' artistry. Enjoying a beautifully prepared meal."

When it comes crafting a little magic in the kitchen — like her toddler-friendly raspberry pudding — Kondo believes in (mostly) keeping it simple.

Kondo starts every day by drinking tea (green, white or herbal) and usually enjoys miso soup with rice for breakfast.

For lunch or dinner, Kondo told TODAY that her absolute favorite dishes to make — and eat — are Japanese chicken wing soup and steamed rice with sea bream (a fish with delicate white flesh) "which I cook in my donabe." Donabes are clay pots that come in various sizes, and are used frequently in preparing Japanese dishes.

At night, Kondo said she usually winds down with a cup of "amakaze, a fermented Japanese rice drink," which is sweeter than sake and has less alcohol.

As for what she won't eat?

"I do not enjoy eating anything too spicy," Kondo told TODAY.

With two young daughters, Satsuki and Miko, Kondo aces (as one might expect) school lunch prep, too.

When it comes to cooking for her little ones, Kondo told TODAY that she likes to make teriyaki salmon and tamagoyaki, a Japanese omelette which involves rolling together several layers of cooked egg.

"My kids are often with me, so my food arrangement is typically quite simple," Kondo admitted. However, a few social media posts reveal that she enjoys making sure her daughters' plates and lunch boxes are pleasing, too.

After spending several months in the U.S. to promote her new Netflix show and teach even more people (like TODAY's Natalie Morales) about how to spark joy in their lives through decluttering, Kondo relayed one surprising observation about American kitchens.

Said Kondo, "American kitchens have so much more storage and outlets than [kitchens] in Japan!"