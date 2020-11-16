What's your favorite Thanksgiving side? Vote in TODAY's 'Sidesgiving' Bracket Challenge

We can all agree on turkey, but often the rest of our Thanksgiving Day game plan is dictated by the geographical location we call home. Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes? Brussels sprouts or collard greens? It's all a matter of East or West, North or South. One company recently analyzed Google search data to form a somewhat bewildering map (side salad — really, Maine?) that attempts to visually define our regional allegiances — with mac and cheese reigning supreme in the South while stuffing tops the charts in the North.

Fresh off our Bracketween challenge in October, it's time for another food fight. Enter TODAY's Sidesgiving Bracket Challenge, which kicks off today with "Sides Sixteen," aka America's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. Each day, these VIP dishes will face off for the ultimate prize — and you get to vote to advance your favorite.

Check back each day to vote for your favorite side to advance to the big Thanksgiving dance!