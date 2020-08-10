Looking for a creamy and decadent cheesecake that's almost impossible to mess up? A classic Spanish recipe has seen a surge in popularity since mid-March as millions of Americans stuck at home continue to hone their baking skills.

While banana bread and homemade pizza dough were the most popular recipes this spring, a very unique take on cheesecake may become this summer's sweetest dessert trend.

Basque cheesecake originally became famous at a little restaurant called La Viña, which is nestled in the luxurious seaside city of San Sebastian, Spain. The Basque Country's delicate cheesecake is also known as a "burnt cheesecake" because when it's made properly, the top of the dessert should actually be a dark brown color.

Between March 15 and July 21, YouTube's data team reported that there was a 60% jump in searches for different variations of "Basque Cheesecake" compared to searches between January and early March.

"So one of the best cheesecakes in the world is super easy to make but it has a secret. And the secret is burning it," food blogger and cookbook author Joshua Weissman explains in his Basque cheesecake tutorial on YouTube.

This simple and straightforward dessert recipe doesn't require any fancy baking techniques (like using a water bath) and you don't need to make a crust.

The Basque-style cheesecake has garnered a pretty good reputation on Twitter as well.

Some tweeters who tried out the recipe couldn't even snap a photograph of their finished dessert before devouring half of the cake.

I didn't get to take a picture of it whole because I woke up late but here is last night's Burnt Basque Cheesecake!! pic.twitter.com/M9K9feJwyY — dana 💛 (@dalandana_art) August 4, 2020

Those who have tried it say the confection tastes like "heaven."

just made the most perfect burnt basque cheesecake that tastes like absolute heaven 🖤 — deus ex machina (@gothtarot) July 31, 2020

Another tweeter committed to a longterm relationship because of the dessert.

My gf made me a burnt basque cheesecake 😳🥺 it's so good pls I cannot wait to live with her 😭 — astrid ✨ (@catraxtherapy) August 4, 2020

Ready to try it out? This dessert recipe for Basque burnt cheesecake only requires seven everyday ingredients.