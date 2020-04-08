What's the best restaurant chain? New poll has food lovers divided

Sign up for our newsletter

With many restaurants being closed or offering takeout only during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people are missing their go-to eateries — and the delicious dishes they serve.

A question posed to Twitter on Monday asked users to choose their top three out of nine popular chain restaurants. Of course, the answers had people very divided.

you can only pick three pic.twitter.com/5rmUBjMhR2 — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) April 7, 2020

"Being stuck on lockdown is making people miss chowing down on their favorite dishes. @lizchar's put together a list of nine delicious restaurants, but you can only pick three. Which ones are your top three?"

The poll has been so popular that Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel and other popular restaurants from the questionnaire started trending.

While some people advocated for B-Dubs (Buffalo Wild Wings) and others missed eatin' good in the neighborhood at Applebee's, for many commenters, Chili's was a clear favorite.

For some, getting their baby back, baby back, baby back ribs was a priority.

Chili's not once, not twice but thrice. 3X pic.twitter.com/gxYnnuDwYM — Bri Sny (@BSNYDEZ) April 7, 2020

A few more prolific Twitter users included the specific dishes they like at each restaurant.

Cracker Barrell for mama's pancake breakfast, Olive Garden for salad and breadsticks, Cheesecake Factory for Buffalo Blasts and Apple martinis. — Ma Jinks (@TheSportsJinks) April 7, 2020

"Cracker Barrell (sic) for mama's pancake breakfast, Olive Garden for salad and breadsticks, Cheesecake Factory for Buffalo Blasts and Apple martinis," tweeted one user.

Easy pickins. Cheesecake Factory with that loaded menu. Cracker Barrel for that good old time breakfast or country cookin. And Chang’s just when I’m feeling different. — Cool ranch (@MasterMenge) April 7, 2020

"Easy pickins," posted another commenter. "Cheesecake Factory with that loaded menu. Cracker Barrel for that good old time breakfast or country cookin. And Chang’s just when I’m feeling different."

Yet many people elected to choose none of the above.

But... do I have to pick any? — BeardedCynic (@CynicRedux) April 7, 2020

Others stated that they'd prefer to spend their money at smaller, local operations.

Supporting local, small business restaurants right now. pic.twitter.com/cBSjU8miWT — Robin Enochs (@RobinEnochs) April 7, 2020

Many restaurants have been encouraging customers to order takeout during the coronavirus outbreak so they can stay afloat. And while some restaurant workers have already lost their jobs, many local eateries are relying on their communities to support them by taking advantage of online ordering and no-contact food pickups.