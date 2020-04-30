What is 'pancake cereal'? This viral breakfast idea is popping up everywhere

Next, pour the batter into whatever tool you’ll be using to squeeze it out. Then dispense small, round blobs of batter (about 1-inch in diameter) into a greased pan and cook until you see the edges start to harden. Since these pancakes are so tiny, it might only take about one or two minutes per side, so you'll need to watch them closely and work quickly.

When they’re done, toss the baby pancakes into a bowl, top with whatever your heart desires and dig in.

Amy Jones, a fitness instructor, shared a healthier version of pancake cereal on Instagram, opting to use Trader Joe's Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix.

She told TODAY the hardest part about making the mini cakes is flipping them over, so she used a “very small spatula” to do so. She also recommends making them in two pans, or two rounds, so you can easily leave enough room around each tiny pancake while it cooks.

Sam Schnur of The Naughty Fork tried the recipe out as well, and shared a how-to video with her nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram Thursday.

Schnur first saw the recipe on TikTok and wanted to re-create it. However, she said the concept isn’t new.

“(A similar dish) has been around for quite awhile in the Netherlands. They're called poffertijes and are usually made with butter and sugar," she told TODAY. "However, I'm using pancake batter, which is a little different, so we can call them mini pancakes."

She recommends paying extra attention when flipping them over so the pancakes don’t all stick together.

Once the pancakes are cooked, Schnur said she likes to “toss them all in butter after so they all crisp up together.”