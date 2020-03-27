Why are Triscuits called 'Triscuits'? The answer is probably not what you think

Triscuit: that beloved, crunchy, cracker snack that serves as a perfect vehicle for everything from caviar to cheese in a can has some snack fans wondering about the origin of its name.

In a hilarious Twitter thread, writer @sageboggs shed some light on the origins of the name "Triscuit" and the internet was riveted to his investigation.

OK, buckle up. I wanna talk to you about Triscuit. pic.twitter.com/Tg7334OSbc — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

"OK, buckle up. I wanna talk to you about Triscuit," Sage Boggs posted, kicking off what would become a stunning exploration into the whole-wheat wafer cracker's name with enough twists and turns to keep those sheltering-in-place due to coronavirus entertained for hours.

Several years ago I was at a party (BRAG!), and I spotted a box of Triscuits. I asked everyone, "What does the word 'Triscuit' mean? It's clearly based on the word "BISCUIT," but what does the "TRI" mean?" (I'm great at parties.) — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

"Several years ago I was at a party (BRAG!), and I spotted a box of Triscuits," Boggs wrote. "I asked everyone, 'What does the word 'Triscuit' mean? It's clearly based on the word 'BISCUIT,' but what does the 'TRI' mean?' (I'm great at parties.)"

Boggs and his fellow partygoers assumed that "tri" meant "three."

"The consensus was that "TRI" means three. Maybe 'three layers' or 'three ingredients.' No one knew for sure, though, so I Googled it. But here's the thing — Google didn't seem to have an official answer, either. Just more guesses."

Needing to know, Boggs actually emailed Nabisco and the response he got was nothing short of shocking.

So we went straight to the source. We emailed Nabisco. And the response we got a few days later shook us to the core. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/Ks1gmaIQXj — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

If "tri" didn't mean "three," then what did it mean? Boggs, and by now, the rest of the internet, needed to know.

Boggs was also highly confused by Nabisco's response.

"Also, 'No business records survived'? What the HELL happened at the Triscuit factory? Did the building explode? Did someone run out of the doors and yell 'It doesn't mean THREE!' right before perishing in a giant blaze?" he asked.

The Twitterverse was riveted by these revelations, with some users commenting that this was the only good that had come out of the quarantine.

Okay this might be the only thing I retain from the great quarantine or whatever they will call this. thanks @sageboggs https://t.co/qjRSLyk5VH — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) March 26, 2020

"Okay this might be the only thing I retain from the great quarantine or whatever they will call this. thanks @sageboggs," posted writer and TV producer Mike Shoemaker.

The mystery came to a head when Boggs revealed that some sleuthing led him to the discovery of an old Triscuit ad.

I was baffled. And I couldn't stand not knowing. So I did a little sleuthing online, and stumbled on some early Triscuit advertisements. Take a look at these bad boys: pic.twitter.com/jbeBUmjeCF — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

Triscuits were "baked by electricity"!

"In the early 1900's, Triscuit was run out of Niagara Falls. And their big selling point? Being 'baked by electricity.' They were 'the only food on the market prepared by this 1903 process.' Look at the lightning bolts! And that's when it clicked— " Boggs wrote, stoking the excitement. "Elec-TRI-city Biscuit," he posted. "TRISCUIT MEANS "ELECTRICITY BISCUIT"!!

Twitter users collectively cheered for the discovery, showing how engrossed they were by the uncovering of the snack secret. (Side note: "Nancy Drew and the Snack Secret" sounds like an amazing book to read right now.)

Me reading this thread pic.twitter.com/ld5IuOuV7j — SMS (@ssmargarets) March 26, 2020

To top things off, @TheRealTriscuit actually confirmed Boggs' findings.

We had to go all the way up the ladder but we CAN confirm ⚡️ https://t.co/yFWWL3MjX3 — Triscuit (@TheRealTriscuit) March 26, 2020

We think this Twitter user said it best, in that anything that takes our minds off the worldwide pandemic for a few minutes is amazing.

This made me forget about corona for a few minutes :) — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) March 26, 2020

Now that this snack mystery is solved, at least we can feel informed while we're stress-eating!