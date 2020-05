What's the most popular recipe in your state?

With dozens of stay-at-home orders still in effect across the United States due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cooking and baking have long been a go-to activity for many. Americans have been filling their kitchens with the scent of homemade bread, cookies and more.

You've seen the banana bread and sourdough boules all over your Instagram feed, but have you ever wondered which one is more popular? Well, Google dug up the most searched recipes in each state over the month of April so you can find out.

In the same findings, Google found that banana bread is the most popular recipe worldwide since March 1. Not a huge shocker, considering how quickly bananas ripen.

But, perhaps surprisingly, bread was not the most popular recipe uniquely searched across the 50 states. That title was taken by the mighty hamburger.

While Arizona was the only state thirsty for lemonade, D.C. tagged along in the drinks department with margaritas.

Breakfast dishes remained popular in states stretching from Alaska to Vermont with cinnamon rolls and pancakes being the most searched, respectively.

Still wondering what your state's got cooking? Check out the full list below:

Alabama: Chicken salad

Alaska: Cinnamon rolls

Arizona: Lemonade

Arkansas: Hamburger/hamburger meat

California: Snickerdoodle

Colorado: Egg salad

Connecticut: Salmon

Delaware: Salmon

District of Columbia: Margarita

Florida: Zucchini

Georgia: Baked chicken

Hawaii: Shoyu chicken

Idaho: Cinnamon rolls

Illinois: Pork tenderloin

Indiana: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Iowa: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Kansas: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Kentucky: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Louisiana: Crawfish étouffée

Maine: Bread

Maryland: Salmon

Massachusetts: Bread

Michigan: Hamburger/hamburger Meat

Minnesota: Bread

Mississippi: Cornbread

Missouri: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Montana: Cinnamon Rolls

Nebraska: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Nevada: Pork loin

New Hampshire: Bread

New Jersey: Salmon

New Mexico: Tortilla

New York: Charoset

North Carolina: Pound cake

North Dakota: Sloppy joe

Ohio: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Oklahoma: Hamburger/hamburger meat

Oregon: Cinnamon rolls

Pennsylvania: Egg salad

Rhode Island: Chicken Parm

South Carolina: Pound cake

South Dakota: Bread

Tennessee: Baked chicken

Texas: Hamburger/Hamburger meat

Utah: Crepe