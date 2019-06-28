The keto diet has been getting a lot of attention for the past few years, with plenty of celebrities and health experts either celebrating its benefits, or issuing stern warnings about potential risks.

Kourtney Kardashian, however, is firmly in the pro-keto camp. And while she likes to experiment with a variety of different diet plans, she said she loved keto so much when she first tried it that she's giving it another shot this summer.

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months," Kardashian wrote in a post on her lifestyle blog Poosh on Thursday. "In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet."

So what is keto, exactly?

Keto, short for ketogenic, is a plan that severely limits sugar and carb intake, while encouraging the consumption of high-fat foods and protein. Doing this sends one's body into a state of ketosis, which causes the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbohydrates, hence kickstarting true weight loss.

That means foods like alcohol, processed grains, starches and sugary foods are all to be avoided, as are most fruits and starchy root vegetables. Many store-bought sauces, condiments and marinades are also forbidden since they often contain hidden sugars.

Fans of the diet like TODAY's Al Roker love keto because it often brings quick and dramatic weight-loss results. But critics argue that the very strict eating regimen makes it easy for people to quickly fall off the plan. Plus, constantly consuming high fat foods isn't advisable for people prone to certain health conditions like heart disease.

Like many diets known to bring on results, keto is a lot of work. But, for Kardashian, it’s worth it.

The reality TV star shared that her plan this time around is to “eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes, and focus on “fresh vegetables and lean proteins.” Unlike keto traditionalists, Kardashian relies on lower-fat proteins and gets her fats from unsaturated sources like avocados, coconuts and fish.

For her that means eating three meals a day, with no snacking. She also plans to involve intermittent fasting in conjunction with the keto diet, which means not eating for 14 to 16 hours after dinner. One day a week, Kardashian said she'll do a 24-hour fast, too. During the fasting period she drinks bone broth, water and green tea.

Kardashian further elaborated on what she eats for each meal of the day:

Breakfast: The star starts with an avocado smoothie in the morning. Her classic recipe calls for honey, but while she's on keto, she said she'll use Stevia to sweeten up the thick mixture instead.

Lunch: Kardashian's mid-day meal is "usually a protein-based chef salad with turkey, a base of mixed greens, and egg whites."

Dinner: Her last meal of the day is also pretty simple, with a lean protein like chicken or salmon as the main attraction. To keep things interesting, Kardashian said she likes to "make cauliflower rice or broccoli rice because even though they’re made entirely from shredded veggies, they kind of trick my brain and make me feel like I’m eating some carbs."

Occasionally she'll indulge with a little sweet potato, which traditionally isn't allowed on the diet but is more nutritionally beneficial than plain white spuds.

Kardashian has long been known to try out (and discuss) various trendy diets, but she doesn't always stick with them for very long. Sometimes her meals — like the infamous lettuce-less salad — provoke a little backlash, too. While that meal seemed to be devoid of dressing, spices or any kind of seasoning, it certainly was low carb and gluten free!