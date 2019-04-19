Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 19, 2019, 9:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

The Kardashians are all about family, fame and food.

But they also enjoy going to church together and throwing elaborate celebrations for pretty much every holiday. So it's no surprise that when it comes to Easter, the famous sisters and momager Kris always do it up in style.

This year, however, many of the famous family members may be attending a different type of Easter Sunday service ... at the Church of Kanye West. West's "Sunday Service," which E! News called a "spiritual experience," will be open to the public for the first time since he began performing it exclusively for an invite-only audience in January. The event will take place at the Coachella Music Festival in California at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Whether the family is in the desert or back at home in Calabasas, California, we can certainly expect they won't hold back on feasting. In the past, and leading up to this season's Easter Sunday, the Karjenners (that's the Kardashian-Jenners, obviously) have shared their favorite recipes, party favors and Easter treats with their loyal fans — and, like pretty much everything this family does, their holiday traditions are pretty over the top.

Gluten-free & dairy-free Easter cookies

It wouldn't be a true Kourtney Kardashian recipe without a twist. This week, the eldest Kardashian sister, who recently turned 40, posted the full recipe for her favorite Easter sugar cookies on her lifestyle website, Poosh, and they're free of gluten and dairy. The mom of three uses white rice flour in lieu of traditional wheat flour. She also uses vegan butter, along with traditional ingredients like vanilla and sugar. To make the frosting, Kourtney whips up softened vegan butter (like Earth Balance, which is made from a mix of natural, air-whipped oils), powdered sugar, vanilla and a splash of coconut milk.

Pastel-colored confections

Last year, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her Sunday spread and it looks like it was dreamt up by unicorns. It included bedazzled doughnuts, sprinkle-dipped pretzel sticks, strawberries coated in periwinkle sprinkles, pastel cakes, cupcakes and, of course, egg-shaped cookies. Last year, the family party also included some fuzzy friends like little bunnies and baby ducks.

Healthier Easter nests

"Every year Kris has her classic chocolate Easter nest treats at her house during the holiday," Poosh shared. "Kourt wanted to carry on the tradition by adapting the recipe to fit her lifestyle using organic items."

Kourtney subs out the usual crunchy (krunchy?) noodles and pretzels for shredded coconut and fiber-rich cereal. To decorate the nests, she uses organic chocolates and jelly beans. This Easter treat is adorable, kid-friendly and only takes 12 minutes to put together, so we could definitely keep up with Kourtney on this one.

Rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches

Last April, Kim was spotted in a video enjoying "rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches shaped like eggs."

If you don't feel like dyeing cheese, one way to kreate a kolorful Kardashian-style sandwich is to make a dessert version using melted Peeps marshmallows! This sweet version, sadly, definitely is not organic.

A giant rabbit made from fresh flowers

While you definitely can't eat this larger-than-life Easter Bunny, it certainly makes a striking centerpiece. Unfortunately, we don't think that this monstrous bunny would fit through many doorways but, for the Kardashians, this over-the-top arrangement is just perfect.