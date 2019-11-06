When Starbucks drops its wintry beverage lineup and begins playing jazzy renditions of Christmas carols in its cafes, it really does feel like the holidays ... even if it's only early November.

This year, however, when the chain announced that it's holiday menu would be returning Nov. 7, fans noticed their beloved Gingerbread Latte wasn't on the list. Now many, many latte lovers are steamed up.

The change has inspired some feelings far from holiday cheer.

The announcement has left some people in tears.

Hey @Starbucks - Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew was one of your best decisions yet. So pray tell - why must you follow that greatness by removing MY FAVORITE Gingerbread Latte from your holiday line up for 2019?! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iaExvAMl5e — 🍂 Lizz 🍁 (@discoliz) November 6, 2019

A few customers are desperately seeking other cafes that might brew a gingerbread-flavored drink and refill their spirits.

ANYWAY so if anyone knows any coffee shops making Gingerbread latte’s this year, hit yah girl up because @Starbucks LET ME DOWN this year 😒 — Suzi Fera (@suzifera) November 6, 2019

A Starbucks spokesperson would not explain why the chain decided to ditch the drink flavored after spicy cookie houses this year but reiterated that plenty of other seasonal favorites will be back.

Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee, Chestnut Praline and Eggnog lattes are all returning, but if people want to find the original gingerbread-coffee drink, which has been a regular season favorite for more than five years, they'll have to venture to Canada.

For those too devout to stray from an American Starbucks, there are still plenty of treats to make the season bright, from Cranberry Bliss Bars and Sugar Plum Danishes, to Snowman Cookies and Cake Pops. People who prefer a little spice can still enjoy a slice of gingerbread loaf or a peppermint Brownie Cake Pop.