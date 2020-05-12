What is 'froggy bread'? Home bakers are hopping on this new food trend

Though the trend is now surging in popularity on various platforms like Instagram, some on social media have pointed out that the concept seems to stem from a 2005 blog post from The Fresh Loaf. However, it has since made a comeback in the most 2020 way, taking TikTok (mainly) and other social media sites by storm.

On TikTok alone, videos with the hashtag #froggybread have amassed 1.9 million views, and even more inspiration can be found on Twitter and Instagram.

TODAY Food spoke with several home bakers who tried out the recipe for themselves and, while all of them said they first saw the idea on TikTok, they each put their own spin on it, depending on their bread preferences.

Noa Climor, who runs the Instagram account @bakedbynoa, told TODAY she decided to use a family recipe for challah bread, then added olives for her frog’s eyes.

Climor said the bread is “subtly sweet, with a crispy crust and a soft and fluffy texture” and is easy enough to make, but it’s a good idea to let the dough rise the maximum amount of time for best results.

Margaret Gutierrez, a pastry chef, used a basic focaccia recipe or, as she likes to call it, “frogcaccia.”

She told TODAY she served the froggy bread with olive oil, balsamic and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Kaetlyn Waters baked her froggy bread using Jamie Oliver’s Basic Bread Recipe, but added a bit more flour to make the dough less sticky and easier to shape into a frog. She said the hardest part was the shaping process and recommends separating the dough into smaller chunks.

“It's a lot easier to give it a clear form when it's not all one piece,” Waters said.

Whether the bread actually tastes any better when it’s shaped like a frog is beside the point.

“It was a really fun experience and I loved the whole process!” Waters said.

Isabelle Hale, who baked up The Fresh Loaf’s version of the bread, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Have fun with it!! You see people baking left and right during this scary time for a reason, because it's fun!” she told TODAY of her experience.

Gutierrez also noted that baking and sharing recipes is a great way to stay connected during this time when we can't physically get together in big groups.

“Cooking for yourself and loved ones is an important way to connect and during these scary times. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others through food,” she said.