3 foods to eat to help you beat the common cold, anxiety and fatigue

Food, at the most basic level, is nourishment. But many nutrient-rich ingredients also contain positive healing properties that can help alleviate frustrating, and often persistent, ailments. Today, I'm excited to share a few tasty remedies that can help you tame a cold, ease a bout of stress and lift fatigue. Let's eat, drink and be healthy!

Note: It's important to point out that medication is a vital way to manage and treat various health conditions. Food should not take the place of medication.

When you're feeling under the weather, these refreshingly sweet and hydrating ice pops are just what the doctor ordered. Simply mix five cold-and-flu-fighting ingredients together and freeze 'em in ice pop molds for a few hours. They're made from grapefruit, guava and carrots, which nourish your system with immune-boosting vitamin C and beta-carotene, while helping to tame uncomfortable symptoms such as sneezing, coughing and a runny nose. Plus, they're soothing on a sore throat and gentle on an upset stomach.

Feeling stressed and anxious?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

When life leaves you frazzled, pour yourself a cup of orange-chamomile tea. This comforting beverage contains chamomile and orange, two ingredients that can help calm your nerves and relieve tension. Just add a few sliced oranges to a cup of hot chamomile tea, making sure to squeeze in some of the fresh juices to sweeten the taste and brighten the aroma. Pair with mini whole-grain sandwiches stuffed with hummus and thinly sliced cucumbers, because what else goes better with tea than tea sandwiches? Hummus, made with slow-burn chickpeas, is another tasty stress-buster.

Tired of feeling tired? Eat these energy bites! Each delicious bite is crammed with energizing ingredients like protein-packed nut butter, fiber-filled oats, omega-3-rich flax and chia seeds, antioxidant-loaded cocoa and the key ingredient: espresso! Plus, they're a cinch to make (no food processor or oven required) and can be stored for days in the refrigerator. Your body and taste buds (and friends, if you care to share) will thank you.

Get the recipe here.

For delicious recipes, follow Joy on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and check out her new kid's book "Yummy Yoga."

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.