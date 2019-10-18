Many people remember what Sunny Delight looks like, but it turns out not many people can agree on what the bright orange drink actually tastes like.

Despite the fact that Americans are drinking a lot less orange juice these days, Sunny Delight (known by fans as Sunny D) can still be found in the juice aisle because, contrary to popular belief, it didn't just disappear with the 1990s.

The drink markets itself as an "orange-flavored citrus punch" with a tangy, "one-of-a-kind" orange taste. But what, exactly, is that taste? That's what tweeters are trying to figure out.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted this simple statement into the universe: "Sunny D taste like someone made a bet that they could make orange juice without oranges."

Viral controversy ensued.

Is Sunny D just a cheap, plastic excuse for juice?

Or is it heavenly sunshine in a bottle?

I'm converted — Tom Lexton (@LextonTom) October 16, 2019

Apparently, it makes teeth feel fake.

nothing does — WAYLIN FLAZA ❤ PRIMO98 OUT NOW! (@waylinflaza) October 16, 2019

Despite all the added sugar, it's apparently not always so sweet.

Sunny D is kinda spicy idk how else to say it — Goblin Mom (@schollyhultz) October 16, 2019

That "spicy" taste may also cause a slight burning sensation. Yum.

What's that ingredient that they put in that burns your throat 4 hours after drinking it — ApolloBeachOhio (@ApolloOhio) October 14, 2019

So what's really in Sunny D?

According to its website, the brand's Tangy Original flavor is made with water, high fructose corn syrup and then 2% or less of a whole of bunch of ingredients, including concentrated orange, tangerine, apple, lime, grapefruit and pear juices, modified cornstarch, canola oil (yes, oil), artificial yellow coloring, added vitamins C and B1, plus some other lengthy ingredients that seem well suited to a science lab, like sodium hexametaphosphate and potassium sorbate. The latter is actually used in a lot of processed foods to protect and preserve flavor.

The nutritional label says Sunny D contains 60 calories, 190 milligrams of sodium, 16 grams of carbs and 14 grams of sugar per an 8-ounce serving. On the bright (er, sunny) side, the drink actually does provide 100% of the daily recommended value of vitamin C.

If you're one of those kids whose parents didn't let you guzzle Sunny D back in the day, now's the time to sip some staticky orange water and weigh in on this fierce foodie debate.