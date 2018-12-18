Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Many carb lovers agree that the end piece on a loaf of bread only exists to protect the rest of the loaf from going stale. It’s the reject piece.

But, according to a recent Twitter debate, people feel incredibly passionate about what that sad slice is really called.

It all started last week when British actor Stephen Mangan humble bragged to his Twitter followers about his "selfless" breakfast behavior.

“I always use the end of the loaf when making toast,” Mangan wrote. “This quiet and selfless act of heroism goes completely unnoticed.”

Mangan’s charitable custom went overlooked until he told his 300,000-plus followers about the praiseworthy deed. But, rather than earning him applause, the tweet launched a legendary debate over the appropriate vocabulary surrounding what is arguably the world's most popular baked good.

Users responded to Mangan’s initial tweet by referring to the scrap slice with a range of different words.

The actor, who was born and raised in England, argued that the only correct term for that piece is the "heel."

But many Twitter users adamantly disagreed. Some carb lovers gave convincing arguments for just calling that piece “the crust.”

Other toast eaters just disparaged the end slice all together.

While another, much smaller, camp of Twitter users actually praised the piece for its extra-absorbent powers.

Regardless of personal preference, the debate turned into a sort of cultural conversation in which bread eaters shared their various learned terms for the loaf.

One tweeter explained that some Scots call it “the outsider,” while her Welsh friends call both ends “enders.” A Norwegian turned the Twitter conversation onto a new word entirely: in Norway, it’s called “the skalk.”

Even within the same county or household, though, many on social media just couldn't agree. When it comes to toast, it seems that people just get fired up no matter what.

TODAY Food reached out to Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A. and its bakers, who make Arnold's, Sara Lee, Thomas' and Entenmann's loaves. The pros at the company agreed with Mangan: “It’s the heel,” a representative said without a second thought. "We're kind of the experts here."

Last year, Twitter lit up with a similarly crusty conflict over how to correctly slice bread. As it turns out, the best thing since sliced bread might just be debating about it.