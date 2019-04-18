Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2017, 1:30 PM GMT / Updated April 18, 2019, 1:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Just like candy corn miraculously floods the world around Halloween, Peeps are pretty much everywhere around Easter time. And while that perfect mix of soft marshmallow with crunchy sprinkles is undeniably delicious, when it comes to Peeps, too much of a sugary thing isn't always a good idea.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great ways to repurpose Peeps — whether you need a last-minute Easter dessert or have a bunch left over after the holiday. Crunchy old Peeps might not be great to eat on their own, but melted down, they make a mean s'mores.

And don't worry — there won't be any Peeps-topped pizza (Peepza) here.

Plain Peeps aren't the only game in town. Pancakes and Syrup-flavored Peeps, which were launched last year with a few other funky flavors, can be put to use in these delicious oatmeal scones with maple glaze.

Take on this easy homemade ice cream project by melting leftover Peeps and mixing them into decadent vanilla ice cream. This treat can really be enjoyed anytime of year, so hang onto those Peeps, folks.

Not in the mood for a big baking session? Use any one of your favorite boxed cake mixes and frostings to make this simple, festive cake covered with a ring of Peeps. This recipe has only five ingredients, making it a simple project that comes together quickly but looks totally cute.

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips also has a few ways to give Peeps a post-Easter life in sweet treats like s'mores and Rice Krispy Treats. They're all super easy to make and only require a few ingredients.

Boring white marshmallows? Snooze! Make s'mores even more magical by using vibrant Peeps chicks or bunnies instead. They're a cinch to put together and there's no need to build a fire. This colorful treat goes straight into the oven to broil for a few minutes.

Send those bright little chicks for a swim in some bittersweet chocolate. These chocolate-dipped Peeps are colorful, cute and decorated with lively sprinkles.

Rice Krispies Treats are always a fun, easy way to entertain the kids. Using Peeps instead of traditional marshmallows is a great way to liven up this classic treat.

Sometimes, a day-old Peep (when the sugar crust is slightly crunchy and the marshmallow more dense) really hits the spot. And when it's smooshed under the weight of your palm and placed into a sandwich with Nutella and then grilled, well, that's just pure happiness!