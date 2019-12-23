Score free shipping on 31 great last-minute gifts for the holidays!

Make the most of Christmas and Hanukkah leftovers with these easy recipes

Leftover brisket turns into latke sliders, and leftover sweet potato casserole turns into mini, no-bake cheesecakes.

Holiday leftovers:Use braised brisket forlatke sliders

Dec. 23, 201905:29

By Jamie Geller and Jocelyn Delk Adams

Cookbook author Jamie Geller and pro baker Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes are joining TODAY to share their recipes that help make the holidays a little easier and use up all the delicious leftovers. Jamie shows us how to prepare braised brisket and turns it into latke sliders and shawarma sandwiches. Jocelyn demonstrates how to cook sweet potato casserole and uses the leftovers to make mini no-bake cheesecakes.

Hanukkah Recipes

Classic Oven-Braised Brisket
Jamie Geller
Get The Recipe

Classic Oven-Braised Brisket

Jamie Geller

The traditional flavor profile and techniques employed here will produce the most absolutely perfect brisket. We are stovetop-searing, oven-braising and employing the customary combo of aromatics. But please do not misinterpret classic as boring. This brisket is utter perfection, a family favorite. In fact, this finished dish is simply irresistible.

Barbecue Brisket Latke Sliders
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Barbecue Brisket Latke Sliders

Jamie Geller

These tasty bites are not just for Hanukkah! Fluffy, crunchy fried potato pancakes are gluten-free and a perfect stand-in for the classic bun. When stuffed with pulled brisket, this is the epitome of a sinfully satisfying sandwich.

Brisket Shawarma
Jamie Geller
Get The Recipe

Brisket Shawarma

Jamie Geller

I might be partial, but Israeli street food is my absolute favorite. A soft, fresh, pillowy pita slathered with hummus and schug, stuffed with shawarma (or falafel), plus all the fixins' like crunchy pickled veg, coleslaw, fried eggplant, chopped Israeli salad, sumac-dusted onions and fresh parsley, smothered in tahini and amba, is the thing food dreams are made of!

Christmas Recipes

Sweet Potato Casserole
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato Casserole

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This recipe takes sweet potatoes to another level. The contrasting textures of the creamy potatoes and crunchy topping make it so delicious.

Mini No-Bake Sweet Potato Cheesecakes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mini No-Bake Sweet Potato Cheesecakes

Jocelyn Delk Adams

The ease of this recipe is what makes it so incredible. It's especially handy when the holidays are so chaotic. You can whip up a batch of these sweet treats without ever turning on the oven!

Jamie Geller
Jocelyn Delk Adams