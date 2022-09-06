Slow-cooker white chicken chili, energy bars and more recipes to make this week

This content is sponsored by Walmart. Our editorial team independently created these recipes. When you buy ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more .

We’re not going to lie: Most of us dread the week after Labor Day. While not the official end of summer on the calendar (or the warm weather that comes with it), it pretty much brings down the hammer on easy breezy seasonal vacation vibes and snaps us back into the reality of work, school, schedules, obligations and the pesky question: “What in the world do I make for dinner?”

We’re here to take at least part of the load off of your shoulders with simple recipes that deliver on flavor, but allow you to score a bit of extra vacation from slogging away in the kitchen. We’re talking about one-pot wonders like savory chili and Thai green curry, crowd-pleasing pastas dressed with fresh produce, and protein-loaded energy bars for when you need a midday pick-me-up or a nut-free school snack for the kids.

To make meal planning even easier, these recipes are shoppable, meaning you can order all of the ingredients you’ll need via Walmart in just a few clicks. Oh yeah, and Walmart+ members also receive free delivery on orders $35 and up.

What to cook this week

Sometimes you feel like a nut, and sometimes you don't. Sure they're high in protein, but almonds, cashews and their buttery brethren aren’t always welcome when you have a nut allergy or aversion (or are just looking for something a little bit different in your energy bar). That’s why these puppies come packed with chia seeds, amaranth and sesame seeds for a flavorful, nut-free power-up.

Cooler weather means it’s time to take our favorite all-purpose appliance out of summer hibernation. Let your slow cooker do the heavy lifting when it comes to this zesty and hearty white chicken chili — a set-it-and-forget-it supper you’ll be eager to come home to after a long day of work.

If you thought you couldn’t make curry paste from scratch (in the middle of the week, no less), think again. You’ll get to claim every speck of the credit for this veggie-rich curry, bright with ginger, coriander and lemongrass. The best part? It comes together in one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.

Don’t let spectacular end-of-summer produce go to waste. That includes bunches of tender, fragrant basil, the key to no-cook, kid-friendly pesto. Want to really go green? Swap the expected pine nuts for equally scrumptious, vividly colored (and much less expensive) pistachios. Incidentally, the sauce freezes wonderfully, so you can savor summer well into fall.

What’s so magical about this deceptively simple cake? As it bakes, the batter separates into three distinct layers — a custardy crust, a creamy center and a light, angel food-esque top. This cake is perfect for birthday parties or just a weekend treat.