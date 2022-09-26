Whether you’re hosting a big crowd for the High Holidays or simply celebrating the start of fall, we have the perfect recipe lineup for the week.

Rosh Hashana, the celebration of the Jewish New Year, is a holiday marked by symbolic and meaningful foods. Carrots, honey and apples are classic, but everyone knows it’s not Rosh Hashana without a tender brisket. But with back-to-school craziness in full swing, we get that you’re short on time. So we rounded up the easiest and coziest recipes to serve this week, or any time this season. The best part — they showcase the best of early fall produce.

Our picks include a sweet twist on pierogies and flavor-packed sides, plus a slow-cooker casserole that's an ideal weeknight dinner solution.

If you didn’t pick up ingredients already, have no fear. All of these recipes are shoppable, so you can click “Get Ingredients,” then proceed to check out at Walmart. Everything you’ll need to cook these easy, early-fall recipes will be delivered curbside or to your doorstep. And if you’re a Walmart+ member, orders $35 and up qualify for free delivery.

What to cook this week

Apples are a Rosh Hashana staple and, for many, the star of fall's bounty. Incorporate them into your feasts in a unique way. These sweet pierogies are filled with an apple pie-like filling, perfect for showcasing the best of the early fall apple season.

Thanks to the short prep time, this brisket is a low effort but high reward recipe. It slow cooks for nearly six hours until the meat is so tender it’s practically falling apart. Use the leftovers to make tacos, sandwiches and more throughout the rest of the week.

These tangy carrots are the perfect side dish for brisket — or whatever else you’re cooking this week. Honey, oil and vinegar easily come together in less than five minutes to create a totally standout side.

Forget the boxed soup mix — this casserole is full of flavor without it. But don’t worry about losing that simple shortcut: Even without the soup-mix timesaver, it still comes together in a snap! All you need is 15 minutes to chop and mix the ingredients in the slow cooker.

These delicious soufflés are perfect for busy weeks, whether you’re meal prepping for yourself or getting ready to host overnight guests. They can be frozen and re-heated easily for a super satisfying breakfast in a pinch.